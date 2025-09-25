From Struggle to Stardom: Garima Agarwal's journey of talent, passion and philanthropy

Garima Agarwal, actress, social activist, and philanthropist, spoke about her journey from Meerut to Mumbai and how persistence and passion shaped her career. She has worked with acclaimed filmmakers such as Sooraj Barjatya, Mahesh Bhatt, Imtiaz Ali, and banners like Yash Raj Films and Rajshri Productions. Her filmography includes diverse projects like 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani', 'Love is Forever', 'Maharaj', 'Dono', 'Tarla', 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar', and popular web series such as 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare', 'Criminal Justice', and 'Permanent Roommates'.

In an industry often believed to be dominated by surnames like Khan, Kapoor, or Chopra, Garima Agarwal has proven that talent and dedication can carve their own path. Arriving in Mumbai in 2016, she faced countless auditions and rejections, learning patience and perseverance along the way. “Each setback taught me the importance of believing in oneself,” she recalls.

Garima has collaborated with some of the country’s most respected filmmakers and production houses, exploring varied roles across cinema and digital platforms. “Every role has been a learning experience, a chance to explore new dimensions of storytelling,” she says.

Beyond acting, Garima’s accomplishments reflect her commitment to excellence. A double postgraduate in English and Education, she actively participated in cultural and sporting activities, earning recognition in dance, debate, drama, writing, swimming, anchoring, and badminton. Her awards include the Bright Face U.P. Award (2015), the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award (2016), the Nari Shakti Samman (2017), the Indian Stars Award (2019), Mom & Dad Awards (2025), and the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman (2025). “These accolades are humbling reminders of the journey I’ve undertaken, but the real reward lies in inspiring others,” she shares.

Garima is equally committed to social causes. She sponsors the education of 100 children every year, supports slum and orphanage education, and contributes regularly to old age homes. She also organizes charity drives, free legal aid camps, women-empowerment seminars, and eye check-up camps at AIM International Academy, where she serves as Managing Director. “Giving back to society is not just a duty; it’s a privilege,” she emphasizes.

From struggling aspirant to celebrated actress and changemaker, Garima’s journey reflects how persistence, passion, and compassion can inspire an entire generation. She credits all her achievements to God and the unwavering support of her family. “All that I have achieved is because of God’s blessings and my family, my backbone,” she says gratefully.