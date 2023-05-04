Live
- Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari stresses on saving sparrows from extinction
- Visakhapatnam: Foundation stones laid for political gain says MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Visakhapatnam: Connecting younger generation through performing arts
- Tirupati: TTD to observe Yagnams, Vratams round the year
- Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations
- Rayachoti: ‘Pay relief to NH-71 land losers’
- Tirupati: BJP to launch 10-day campaign against YSRCP’s corrupt rule
- Tirupati: Study of sastras will help preserve Indian culture says pontiff
- Anantapur: Untimely rains damage crops in 20K hectares in Anantapur
From Ugram To Rama Banam: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week
- Coming to Tollywood, Ugram and Rama Banam movies will be this Friday’s releases…
- Even Kiran’s Meter movie will be released on Netflix tomorrow!
This Friday is going to be a blockbuster as the most-awaited movies like Allari Naresh’s Ugram and Gopichand’s Rama Banam are all set to hit the theatres. Even young actor Kiran Abbavaram’s Meter movie will also have its OTT release tomorrow and thus, the weekend will definitely be a joyous one. Along with these big releases, even the popular OTT platforms are ready with their exciting new shows and web series…
1. Ugram
Release Date: 5th May
Star Cast: Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa, Shatru, Srinivas Sai, Manikanta Varanasi, Naga Mahesh, Ramesh Reddy and Baby Uha Reddy
Director: Vijay Kanakamedala
Genre: Action thriller
2. Rama Banam
Release Date: 5th May, 2023
Star Cast: Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, Nassar, Sachin Khedkar, and Vennela Kishore
Director: Sriwass
Genre: Family entertainer
3. Meter
OTT Release Date: 5th May, 2023
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Star Cast: Athulya Ravi, Dhanush Pawan, Saptagiri, Posani Krishna Murali, Vinay Varma and Keshav Deepak
Director: Ramesh Kaduri
Genre: Action Entertainer
Next, we will check out the new releases of popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Netflix…
Amazon Prime Video
Arriving May 4
90210 S1-5 (2009)
Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)
• Dynasty (1981)
• Freaks & Geeks (1999)
• Medium S1-7 (2005)
• Reign S1-4 (2014)
• Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)
• Tudors S1-4 (2007)
Arriving May 5
• Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)
• ¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)
Netflix
May 4
• Arctic Dogs
• Larva Family
• Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — NETFLIX SERIES
• Sanctuary — NETFLIX SERIES
May 6
A Man Called Otto
Disney+ Hotstar
What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 4th, 2023:
• My Family
• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (New Episode)
• Pose (Season 3) - Premiere
• PSY Summer Swag 2023 - Premiere
• Star Wars: Visions (Season 2) - Premiere
• Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Premiere
What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5th, 2023:
• Charles: In His Own Words
• Disney Interwind Live
• Entrelazados Live! - Premiere
• FX's Great Expectations (New Episode)
• Planners (Season 1) - Premiere
• Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life - A Special Edition of 20/20 - Premiere
• Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 3) - Premiere
• Three Ways
What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 6th, 2023:
Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) - New Episode
What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 7th, 2023:
• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode
• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode
• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode
• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode
So guys, watch these new shows and movies and enjoy this weekend…