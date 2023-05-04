From Ugram To Rama Banam: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week

This Friday is going to be a blockbuster as the most-awaited movies like Allari Naresh’s Ugram and Gopichand’s Rama Banam are all set to hit the theatres. Even young actor Kiran Abbavaram’s Meter movie will also have its OTT release tomorrow and thus, the weekend will definitely be a joyous one. Along with these big releases, even the popular OTT platforms are ready with their exciting new shows and web series…

1. Ugram

Release Date: 5th May

Star Cast: Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa, Shatru, Srinivas Sai, Manikanta Varanasi, Naga Mahesh, Ramesh Reddy and Baby Uha Reddy

Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Genre: Action thriller

2. Rama Banam

Release Date: 5th May, 2023

Star Cast: Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, Nassar, Sachin Khedkar, and Vennela Kishore

Director: Sriwass

Genre: Family entertainer

3. Meter

OTT Release Date: 5th May, 2023

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Athulya Ravi, Dhanush Pawan, Saptagiri, Posani Krishna Murali, Vinay Varma and Keshav Deepak

Director: Ramesh Kaduri

Genre: Action Entertainer

Next, we will check out the new releases of popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Netflix…

Amazon Prime Video

Arriving May 4

90210 S1-5 (2009)

Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)

• Dynasty (1981)

• Freaks & Geeks (1999)

• Medium S1-7 (2005)

• Reign S1-4 (2014)

• Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

• Tudors S1-4 (2007)

Arriving May 5

• Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

• ¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)

Netflix

May 4

• Arctic Dogs

• Larva Family

• Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — NETFLIX SERIES

• Sanctuary — NETFLIX SERIES

May 6

A Man Called Otto

Disney+ Hotstar

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 4th, 2023:

• My Family

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (New Episode)

• Pose (Season 3) - Premiere

• PSY Summer Swag 2023 - Premiere

• Star Wars: Visions (Season 2) - Premiere

• Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5th, 2023:

• Charles: In His Own Words

• Disney Interwind Live

• Entrelazados Live! - Premiere

• FX's Great Expectations (New Episode)

• Planners (Season 1) - Premiere

• Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life - A Special Edition of 20/20 - Premiere

• Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 3) - Premiere

• Three Ways

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 6th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) - New Episode

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 7th, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers (Season 13) - New Episode

• Family Guy (Season 21) - New Episode

• The Great North (Season 3) - New Episode

• The Simpsons (Season 34) - New Episode

So guys, watch these new shows and movies and enjoy this weekend…