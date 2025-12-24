‘Funky’ first single ‘Dheere Dheere’ sets the mood

The makers of FUNKY have unveiled the film’s first single, Dheere Dheere, and the melodious track is already striking a chord with listeners. Sung beautifully by Sanjith Hegde and Rohini Soratt, the song blends soothing vocals with heartfelt lyrics penned by director KV Anudeep himself. Music director Bheems Ceciroleo delivers yet another winning melody, staying true to his signature style that balances freshness with mass appeal.

Featuring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar as the lead pair, Dheere Dheere highlights a breezy, youthful chemistry that feels both charming and energetic. The visuals complement the song’s romantic tone, making it an easy addition to playlists and positioning it as an instant chartbuster. The track sets the right emotional tone while giving audiences a glimpse into the fun-filled world of FUNKY.

Director KV Anudeep returns to his comfort zone of comedy and chaos with FUNKY, promising a louder, crazier, and more entertaining cinematic ride. After the blockbuster success of Jathi Ratnalu, expectations are naturally high, with fans eager to see his trademark humour and quirky storytelling once again light up the big screen.

Bheems Ceciroleo, known for his foot-tapping and catchy compositions, is expected to deliver a vibrant album that adds rhythm and colour to the film’s narrative. Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film is backed by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios—banners synonymous with quality production and stylish presentation.

With peppy music, a refreshing lead pair, and a director celebrated for comic madness, FUNKY is gearing up to be a complete entertainer. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, making it a perfect Valentine’s weekend treat for audiences.