‘FUNKY’ trailer promises riotous comedy

The recently released trailer of FUNKY has struck an instant chord with audiences, setting the tone for a high-energy comedy entertainer packed with slapstick humour, quirky characters, and non-stop fun. Directed by KV Anudeep, best known for the blockbuster Jathi Ratnalu, the film promises a loud, colourful, and chaos-filled cinematic experience rooted in his signature brand of comedy.

The trailer showcases Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar as a refreshing new on-screen pair, winning attention for their effortless charm and vibrant chemistry. Their youthful energy adds freshness to the narrative, while the ensemble cast, loaded with comic performers, strengthens the film’s laugh-out-loud appeal. Every frame of the trailer is designed to amplify excitement, presenting FUNKY as a complete theatrical entertainer built for big-screen celebration.

Adding to the film’s lively atmosphere is music director Bheems Ceciroleo, whose foot-tapping compositions and peppy rhythms inject infectious energy into the visuals. His catchy tunes enhance the film’s fun quotient and complement the chaotic humour-driven storytelling.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, FUNKY boasts grand production values and stylish presentation. With its quirky world, energetic performances, and proven comic sensibilities, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on February 13, 2026, positioning itself as a perfect Valentine’s Day weekend entertainer.