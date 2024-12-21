Game Changer: Ram Charan's 250-Foot Cutout to Be Unveiled in Vijayawada

Ram Charan achieved a massive success with RRR which was released in 2022. And now he is returning as a solo hero after six years with the movie Game Changer. So there is huge anticipation over the release of the movie on January 10, 2025.

Directed by the renowned Kollywood director Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara banner, the film has generated a lot of excitement among mega fans and film enthusiasts.

Fans have high expectations for Game Changer due to its impressive promotions, including the release of a teaser and songs that have already gained significant attention

To build even more anticipation, a massive 250-foot cutout of Ram Charan will be unveiled in Vijayawada at Vajra Grounds in Brindavan Colony on December 29 at 4 pm, as part of a grand event for the mega fans.

Additionally, a pre-release event will take place today in Dallas, USA, with Ram Charan, Shankar, and others attending. Kiara Advani plays the lead opposite Ram Charan, with Anjali, S.J. Surya, and Srikanth in key roles.