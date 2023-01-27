'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh' film Review: An opportune discourse on the possibility of India

"Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh" is a powerful and thought-provoking film that delves into the complex and controversial topic of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. The film, directed by Pankaj Sehgal, is a fictionalized account of the trial of Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Gandhi.

The film's portrayal of Godse is nuanced and humanizing, as it delves into his motivations and beliefs. The audience is presented with a man who is not a mere villain, but a complex individual with his own set of ideologies and beliefs. The film also examines the political and social climate of the time, which led to the assassination of Gandhi.



The performances of the cast are commendable, with special mention of the lead actors, who bring a sense of reality to their characters. The film's direction is also noteworthy, as it manages to keep the audience engaged throughout the entire duration of the film.



The film is a timely dialogue on the idea of India, and the events that shaped it. It serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding the past to move forward and create a better future. "Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh" is a must-watch for anyone interested in Indian history and politics. It is a thought-provoking film that raises important questions about the role of violence in society and the true meaning of nationalism.

