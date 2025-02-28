Ganga Entertainments to Release 'Kingston' in Telugu

GV Prakash Kumar, who has been proving his mettle both as a hero and a music composer, stars in the latest film, 'Kingston.' This film is India's first-ever sea adventure fantasy movie. 'Kingston' has been produced by Parallel Universe Pictures and Zee Studios. The super-talented GV Prakash Kumar himself has produced the film. In Telugu, the movie is being brought to audiences by Ganga Entertainments, led by Maheswara Reddy Mooli.

The film is set to release in theaters on March 7th in both Telugu and Tamil. The Telugu trailer of the movie was unveiled yesterday.

The trailer introduces us to a fictional village where the sea holds many secrets. Rumors spread about something mysterious and terrifying hidden there. Strange happenings are suggested. A character remarks that someone’s greed has destroyed the village. "Don’t make the same mistake again," another character warns a crucial player in the village.

We sense that the male lead must venture into the sea as a savior. "Instead of dying for someone on the shore, it’s better to die for this village," GV Prakash's character declares.

The visuals hint at the appearance of spirits when the hero enters the sea. The premise is intriguing. 'Kingston' blends adventure, ghosts, and fantasy into an emotionally gripping experience. The trailer strongly conveys that the film will take audiences on an exciting and thrilling ride.