‘GENIE Productions’ launches new film

A new film is being made under the direction of Chaitanya Gandikota and produced by Dr. M. Rajendra, starring young talent Naresh Agastya as the hero. Shreya Rukmini plays the heroine. The film, which is being made as Production No. 1 under the banner of ‘GENIE Productions’, was launched today with a grand ceremony.

At the grand muhurta event, former IAS officer Sunil Sharma and his wife Shalini Sharma presented the script to the makers. Hero Srivishnu gave the clap, Raghubabu switched on the camera, and director B. Gopal directed the muhurta scene. Many celebrities and members of the film unit participated in the ceremony.

Top technicians are working on this film. Star composer Mickey J. Meyer is providing the music. Vidyasagar Chinta is the DOP, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor, and renowned writer Lakshmi Bhupala is providing the dialogues.

Regular shooting will begin soon, and the makers will announce the details of the remaining cast shortly.