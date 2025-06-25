Get Ready to Roar! The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe Has Arrived

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions Reveal 7-Film Mega Slate Spanning Over a Decade

In a landmark move that’s set to redefine Indian animation and mythology-based storytelling, Hombale Films in collaboration with Kleem Productions has unveiled the official lineup for the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe; an ambitious animated saga that will chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The cinematic journey kicks off with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminates with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037, spanning over 12 years of mythological storytelling on an epic scale.

The Mahavatar Release Calendar

Mahavatar Narsimha – 2025

Mahavatar Parshuram – 2027

Mahavatar Raghunandan – 2029

Mahavatar Dwarakadhesh – 2031

Mahavatar Gokulananda – 2033

Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 – 2035

Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 – 2037

A Universe Beyond Films

The Mahavatar saga isn’t limited to the big screen. The creators are envisioning it as a multi-platform cultural phenomenon, extending into:

Graphic novels and comics

Immersive video games

Interactive digital storytelling

Limited-edition collectibles and experiences

The goal?

To create an ever-expanding universe that allows fans to engage with Bharat’s spiritual heritage across platforms, generations, and geographies.

Voices from the Makers

Director Ashwin Kumar, who helms the first installment Mahavatar Narsimha, shared his excitement,“We here at Kleem Productions, along with the powerhouse Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar... Now Bharat will Roar!”

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan added,“The possibilities are ENDLESS, and I'm PUMPED to see our stories ROAR to life on screen! Buckle up for an EPIC cinematic ride!”

A spokesperson from Hombale Films said,“At Hombale Films, we believe in storytelling that transcends time and borders. With Mahavatar, we are proud to present a cinematic universe that brings the sacred avatars of Vishnu to life through breathtaking animation. This is more than a film series- it is our tribute to India’s spiritual legacy.”

The Beginning: Mahavatar Narsimha

Slated to release on 25th July 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha marks the beginning of this mythological journey. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, the film will be presented in 3D and released in five Indian languages.

With its visual grandeur, cultural depth, and spiritually charged storytelling, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is all set to usher in a new era of mythological entertainment; a celebration of Bharat’s divine legacy.

Stay tuned. The roar begins soon.











