‘Ghaati’promises intense action drama

"'Ghaati' is a full-on commercial action drama. Anushka's performance is very intense. It will give the audience a great theatrical experience," said producer Rajeev Reddy.

Queen Anushka Shetty’s most awaited action drama, ‘Ghaati’, features Vikram Prabhu as the male lead and is directed by visionary filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi. Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainment, the film has already created huge buzz with its excellent promotional content. ‘Ghaati’ is set for a grand release on September 5.

Producer Rajeev Reddy shared insights about the film.

How did ‘Ghaati’s’ journey start?

“The main idea was to do a commercial action movie with a female superstar. After ‘Kartavyam’, there wasn’t another film of that scale. Among the current stars, Anushka garu has such stardom. When Krish garu wanted to do a project with Anushka garu, ‘Ghaati’ began.

At first, we thought of setting the story against the backdrop of Araku and ganja. There was even discussion about whether it should be a movie or a web series. Finally, after deciding on the subject with Anushka, we started working on the film.”

Is there an inspiration for this movie?

No. This is a completely fictional story. It has no real-life inspiration. We shot mostly at the Andhra–Orissa borders. When filming in Orissa, the local people were very supportive.

What will Anushka’s character be like?

The intensity seen in the teaser trailer will remain throughout the movie. This is a full action-packed film with Krish mark drama. Anushka’s performance will be at the next level.

We shot in a border area in Orissa. During the shoot, thousands of people gathered to see Anushka. There were even lathi charges two or three times to control the crowd. Anushka garu has that level of popularity across the country.

How did you feel after watching the final cut?

We are very happy. Whatever we imagined has come out wonderfully on screen.

About Sagar Music?

The background score of ‘Ghaati’ is outstanding. Krish does not compromise on editing and background score. Post-production is very strong in all our films. ‘Ghaati’ too is mounted on a grand scale.