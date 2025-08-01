Live
- ‘Ghibili Ghibili’ from ‘Mothevari Love Story’ is a soulful single
ZEE5 Telugu is ready to take viewers deep into the heartlands of Telangana with its upcoming romantic comedy-drama Mothevari Love Story, premiering on August 8. Featuring popular actor and content creator Anil Geela alongside Varshini, the series promises a heartwarming tale rooted in local culture, laced with humour and emotional highs.
Following the teaser and trailer’s impressive response, the makers have now released the series’ first song, “Ghibili Ghibili”. A playful romantic track with Telangana’s rustic charm, the number is composed by Charan Arjun and sung by Oscar-winning artist Rahul Sipligunj. Lyricist Dr. Mallegoda Ganga Prasad cleverly blends Gen-Z sentiments with authentic regional dialect, making it instantly catchy.
The visuals of Ghibili Ghibili showcase Anil and Varshini’s lively chemistry and fun dance moves, making it a potential chartbuster and crowd favourite. The song effectively captures the light-hearted spirit of the series.
Directed and written by Shiva Krishna Burra, Mothevari Love Story revolves around Parshi (Anil Geela) from Arepalli village who falls for a girl from the neighbouring village. Their budding romance takes a twist when a land dispute erupts, involving two elderly men and adding a layer of drama to the tale.
Produced by Madhura Sreedhar and Sriram Srikanth, the series features Muralidhar, Sadanna, Sujatha, and others in pivotal roles. With cinematography by Sreekanth Arupula, editing by Anil Geela, and music by Charan Arjun, the series captures the essence of Telangana’s rural life with authenticity and humour.