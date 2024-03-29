‘Godavari Atu Vaipo’ from ‘Sasidavane’ epitomizes romantic yearning

Rakshit Atluri, acclaimed for his role in "Palasa 1978," reunites with Komalee in the romantic delight "Sasidavane." Directed by Saimohan Ubbana and produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda, this collaboration between AG Film Company and SVS Studios Pvt. Ltd. marks a significant cinematic venture.

Mark your calendars for April 19th, 2024, as "Sasidavane" gears up for its worldwide release. The film's teasers, trailers, and melodies have already captured the audience's curiosity, with the makers planning exciting promotional events to heighten anticipation.

The latest song, "Godavari Atu Vaipo," epitomizes romanticyearning. Kittu Vissapragada's poignant lyrics blend seamlessly with Saravana Vasudevan's heartfelt music, resonating deeply with listeners. Anudeep Dev's captivating vocals, accompanied by a chorus of talented singers, breathe life into the melody. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Godavari River, the song's visual allure adds to its enchantment.

Anudeep Dev's mesmerizing background score and Saravana Vasudevan's soul-stirring tunes immerse viewers in the narrative's emotional depths. Cinematographer Shrie Sai KumaarDaara's stunning visuals capture the scenic beauty, enhancing the film's aesthetic charm.

With Rangasthalam Mahesh, Sriman, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, and Deepak Prince in pivotal roles, "Sasidavane" promises to deliver a heartwarming cinematic experience enriched with youthful romance and captivating dialogues.



