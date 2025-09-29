Godavari love story ‘Sasivadane’ trailer out

Rakshit Atluri, the actor who earned acclaim for his stellar performance in ‘Palasa 1978’, has teamed up with actress Komalee for a delightful romantic entertainer titled ‘Sasivadane’. Helmed by writer and director Saimohan Ubbana, the film is produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda, marking a significant collaboration between SVS Studios Pvt. Ltd. and AG Film Company.

The film’s songs and promotional material have generated significant curiosity. Ahead of its release on October 10th, the makers unveiled the theatrical trailer today. Centered around the idea of a war for love, the trailer showcases a beautiful and vibrant love story set against the backdrop of the Godavari. The visuals and background score are truly enchanting.

Rakshit Atluri and Komalee’s chemistry stands out, with many heartwarming moments. The trailer hints at a rooted love story that is sure to captivate audiences with its emotional depth. Set in a rural backdrop, the film was shot in the picturesque locations of Konaseema and Amalapuram, offering a delightful visual experience. The makers are gearing up to entertain audiences once it hits the big screens.

The production of ‘Sasivadane’ is under the adept hands of Ahiteja Bellamkonda, ensuring a cinematic experience that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression on the audience. The film features Rangasthalam Mahesh, Sriman, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, and Deepak Prince in pivotal roles, further adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding its release.