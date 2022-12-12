Golden Globe 2023 Nominations: RRR Makes Its Space In The 'Best Picture' And 'Best Song' Categories

Tollywood's blockbuster movie of the year RRR is making noise all around by making its space in numerous International Awards. It already bagged its place in 'The HCA Creative Awards' nominations and that too in 4 categories. Even the ace music director MM Keeravani is honoured with the 'Best Music Score' award at LA Film Critics 2022. There are a few more also to mention and off late, the movie also bagged its space in the prestigious 'Golden Globe Awards 2023' nominations and surprised all and sundry. The movie is listed in the 'Best Picture: Non –English' and 'Best Sing' categories.

The makers of this movie shared this great news on social media and treated the fans of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Junior NTR… Take a look!

We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙋𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 - 𝙉𝙤𝙣-𝙀𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙖𝙜𝙚 & the 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙊𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙜. 🔥🌊🤘🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Zxv8ncV9mX — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) December 12, 2022

Along with sharing the great news, they also wrote, "We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙋𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 - 𝙉𝙤𝙣-𝙀𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙖𝙜𝙚 & the 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙊𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙜."

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language ✨ All Quiet on the Western Front ✨ Argentina, 1985 ✨ Close ✨ Decision to Leave ✨ RRR#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DfNs0VQbIs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Even Golden Globe page also confirmed the news… It has RRR in the 'Best Picture: Non-English language' category…

Check out the complete list of nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Elvis

• The Fabelmans

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

• Cate Blanchett, Tár

• Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

• Viola Davis, The Woman King

• Ana de Armas, Blonde

• Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

• Austin Butler, Elvis

• Brendan Fraser, The Whale

• Hugh Jackman, The Son

• Bill Nighy, Living

• Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

• Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

• Margot Robbie, Babylon

• Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

• Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

• Diego Calva, Babylon

• Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Adam Driver, White Noise

• Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Inu-Oh

• Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

• Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

• All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

• Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

• Close (Belgium)

• Decision to Leave (South Korea)

• RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

• Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

• Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

• Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brad Pitt, Babylon

• Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

• James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

• Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

• Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

• Todd Field, Tár

• Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Sarah Polley, Women Talking

• Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

• Carter Burwell, The Banshees of InisherinAlexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

• Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

• John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

• "Carolina," Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

• "Ciao Papa," Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

• "Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

• "Lift Me Up," Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

• "Naatu Naatu," Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Television Series – Drama

• Better Call Saul

• The Crown

• House of the Dragon

• Ozark

• Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

• Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

• Laura Linney, Ozark

• Imelda Staunton, The Crown

• Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

• Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

• Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

• Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

• Diego Luna, Andor

• Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

• Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

• Abbott Elementary

• The Bear

• Hacks

• Only Murders in the Building

• Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

• Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

• Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

• Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

• Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

• Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

• Donald Glover, Atlanta

• Bill Hader, Barry

• Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

• Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

• Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• Black Bird

• Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• The Dropout

• Pam & Tommy

• The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

• Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

• Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

• Lily James, Pam & Tommy

• Julia Roberts, Gaslit

• Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

• Taron Egerton, Black Bird

• Colin Firth, The Staircase

• Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

• Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

• Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

• Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

• Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

• F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

• Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

• Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

• Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Hope RRR movie bags the awards and make us go proud…