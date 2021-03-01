Golden Globes Awards 2021: Mark Ruffalo Delivers A Powerful Winning Speech

It is all known that Hollywood's ace actor Mark Ruffalo has won his first Golden Globe Award… This 54-year-old actor bagged the award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television' as expected…



Well, Mark's winning speech is now winning most of the hearts as he put out a powerful speech and thanked all those who cheered him and also helped him to bag this prestigious award…

He started off with, "I love you guys. [laughs] Oh God, okay! First of all, these group of actors, these are my peers, these are the people that I admire and love and look up to. I'm so honoured to be here with you guys. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you, HBO.Thank you to the production team."

He added, "I thank my family who lets me go off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with all these years. Thank you, guys. I want to thank the crew and craftspeople, who really carried us through this… Derek Cianfrance, my brother, my partner, my director. Thank you for always leading with the idea of humanity, however, it comes; beautiful, ugly, inspiring, sad. I want to thank Wally Lamb for the beautiful story of these twins of fractured hearts and minds, for the story of America, her brokenness and her promise, forgiveness, healing and integration."

He further continued saying, "At 54 years, it's my humble belief that what will give out all the sadness and loss that we all live through meaning is our common humanity. What connects us is greater than what keeps us apart. And the more we include each other and see each other and hear each other, the faster we will heal our broken hearts and minds."

He concluded doling out, "We have a dying mother just like the mother in our story. She is Mother Earth. And we must come to balance with her and honour her and she will heal too. So, let's be courageous together. Let's turn the page on the cruel past of this nation. The good news is the inclusion and justice and care for Mother Earth is breaking out everywhere. The godly light of decency is breaking through the hideous, dark storm we've been living through. We are all in this together. We are the ones we've been waiting for so let's do this now. I love you".