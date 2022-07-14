Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Aka Jerry Turns Into A Drug Delivery Agent To Fulfil The Needs Of Her Family

Bollywood young and talented actress Janhvi Kapoor is in the best phase of her career… As she is all known for unique picks, this time too, she opted to go with the Good Luck Jerry movie which will showcase her as a drug delivery agent. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the trailer and introduced Jaya Kumari aka Jerry from the movie.



Janhvi Kapoor also shared the trailer of Good Luck Jerry movie on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

The trailer starts off with Jaya approaching a drug dealer for a job. But when he denies giving it, Jaya says that she needs it due to her family conditions. Jaya's mother will be diagnosed with lung cancer stage 2 and thus, she takes this drastic step and turns into a drug delivery agent. As she is a woman, no one doubts her and every time she cleverly does her job with her intelligence. But at the same time, she also steals drugs and keeps them at her home. So, we need to see how Jerry aka Jaya escapes from Police and drug supplier and arranges money for her mother's treatment. Sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "FINALLY! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #TrailerOutNow #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #GoodLuckJerryOnHotstar @siddharthsen @pankajmatta_ @deepakdobriyal1 @mitavasisht @neeraajysood @isahilmehta @officialsushantsingh @jaswantsinghdalal @saurabhsachdeva77 @samta_sudiksha @paragchhabra.official @rajshekharis @aanandlrai #HimanshuSharma #MahaveerJain @cypplofficial @lyca_productions @DisneyPlusHotstar @zeemusiccompany #AashishSingh @canyoupriya @sandymeranaam @b100nam".

Producer Anand L Rai also shared the trailer and wrote, "Jerry jitni bholi dikhti hain, utni hai nahi - chal padi hain ek adventure par, good luck nahi

bolenge?"

This movie is the remake to Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018). It had Nayanthara in the lead role. She works under a drug supplier and starts delivering them due to her financial conditions and family issues. So, we need to wait and watch how will Janhvi Kapoor gives her best on the screen as her role holds action, humour and intense elements.

This Siddharth Sengupta directorial is being bankrolled by Anand L Rai, Mahaveer Jain and Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This film also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.

Good Luck Jerry movie will be released directly on the OTT platform i.e it will aired on Disney+ Hotstar from 29th July, 2022!

Speaking about other projects of Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in 'Dostana 2', Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal movies. Coming to the Dostana 2 movie, this film is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of the 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.