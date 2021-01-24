Good Samaritan Sonu Sood pledges to support blood cancer patients

In order to raise awareness on blood stem cell registration and donation, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for his exemplary dedication towards society, has joined hands with DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders such as Thalassemia and Aplastic Anemia. The Bollywood actor has started an initiative to get 10 thousand Indians registered as potential blood stem cell donors.

Watch the actor's pledge here: https://www. youtube. com/watch? v=crhKMVPL mlc& feature= youtu.be

India ranks third highest in reported cases of hematological cancers in the world and it remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death among children as well. With this blood cancer burden in the country, the need of the hour is to support blood cancer patients in the fight against such life-threatening disease.

After renowned celebrities like Vidya Balan and Rahul Dravid, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has shared a video appeal to raise awareness about the cause.

In the video, the actor emphasized the importance of family and citing his own example, mentioned that he would do anything for their happiness and appealed to the people of India to support patients suffering from blood cancer and blood disorders by registering as potential blood stem cell donors.

He is known for his contributions towards the society especially during the pandemic. He has helped many people reach their home during the lockdown, provided many students with internet facilities so that they can pursue online education. Now, he has taken another major step to support blood cancer and blood disorder patients.

Talking about the initiative, Sood said: "I have dedicated myself to working towards the society. Not just any particular cause, but I reach out to individuals in need whether it is for a migrant labor, student or a patient.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone's life, and we should not forget that there are still lakhs of patients in India who are suffering from blood cancer or blood disorders and they need our urgent support.

The easiest way you can raise hope in their lives is by registering as a potential blood stem cell donor. With this in mind, I have taken it as my duty and pledged to increase the blood stem cell donor pool of India by adding 10,000 potential stem cell donors.

I thank NGOs like DKMS-BMST for working towards such a noble cause, the pain these patients go through is unimaginable and if I could bring hope to them there's nothing better than that during such difficult times."

Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS-BMST said: "Each new registration creates a new possibility of second chance at life to blood cancer and blood disorder patients and this increase in the number of potential blood stem cell donors will give a hope to many patients looking for a match.

We salute the contribution of Mr. Sonu Sood and wish that more Indians come forward to register as potential lifesavers!"