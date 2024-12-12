Google Trends unveils list of most searched ‘Indian Movies of 2024’

Google Trends has unveiled the list of the most searched Indian movies of 2024, and topping the chart is Stree 2, the highly anticipated horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film not only captivated audiences with its spine-chilling thrills but also dominated the box office, grossing over ₹700 crore, solidifying its place as the most searched movie of the year.

Close behind Stree 2 is Kalki 2898 AD, which takes the second spot. This sci-fi epic, featuring an ensemble cast of stars from both Tollywood and Bollywood, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, garnered widespread attention and has been a topic of much buzz since its release.

In third place is 12th Fail, a surprising success story. Despite being a low-budget film, it resonated with audiences and went on to achieve remarkable box-office figures, making it one of the top-searched films of the year.

Lapata Ladies, India's official entry for the Oscars, grabbed the fourth position. The film’s critical acclaim and the recognition it received on the global stage added to its visibility in search rankings.

Hanuman, starring Teja Sajja, took the fifth spot, while the Tamil blockbuster Maharaja, which featured Vijay Sethupathi in a leading role, secured the sixth position.

In seventh place is Manjumal Boys, a Malayalam film that resonated with audiences across regions. GOAT, starring the popular actor Vijay, placed eighth, followed by Salaar, the action-packed movie starring Prabhas, which earned the ninth spot.

Rounding off the top ten is Avesham, a Malayalam film featuring Fahadh Faasil, which secured the tenth position, maintaining a strong presence in search trends.

These rankings highlight a mix of genres and regional diversity, showcasing the evolving tastes of moviegoers in India. From big-budget blockbusters to smaller, critically acclaimed films, this year’s list reflects the growing impact of both mainstream and indie cinema on the audience’s search behavior.