Grammys 2023 Nominations: Here Is The Full List Of Nominees

The most-awaited nominations of the prestigious 'Grammys 2023 Awards' are announced and as expected Hollywood's ace pop star Beyonce is the top nominee bagging a total of 9 nominations! Even Kendrick Lamar bagged 8 nominations and Adele and Brandi Carlile are next with seven nominations each.

The Recording Academy announced the complete list of Grammys 2023 nominations on Tuesday. The nomination announcement event witnessed Jimmie Allen, Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokey Robinson, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Taylor Swift and Harry

Grammys 2023 gala event will be held on 5th February, 2023 in Los Angeles and the broadcast will be live on CBS…

Record Of The Year

• "Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

• "Easy on Me" — Adele

• "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

• "Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

• "You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

• "Woman" — Doja Cat

• "Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

• "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

• "About Damn Time" — Lizzo

• "As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

• Voyage — ABBA

• 30 — Adele

• Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

• RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

• Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

• In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

• Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

• Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

• Special — Lizzo

• Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

• "abcdefu" — GAYLE

• "About Damn Time" — Lizzo

• "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift

• "As It Was" — Harry Styles

• "Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

• "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

• "Easy on Me" — Adele

• "God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

• "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

• "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

• Omar Apollo

• DOMi & JD Beck

• Samara Joy

• Latto

• Måneskin

• Muni Long

• Tobe Nwigwe

• Molly Tuttle

• Wet Leg

Best Music Video

• Easy on Me — Adele

• Yet To Come — BTS

• Woman — Doja Cat

• The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

• As It Was — Harry Styles

• All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

• "Easy on Me" — Adele

• "Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny

• "Woman" — Doja Cat

• "Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

• "About Damn Time" — Lizzo

• "As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• "Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

• "Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

• "My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS

• "I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat

• "Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

• Higher — Michael Bublé

• When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson

• I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

• Evergreen — Pentatonix

• Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

• Voyage — ABBA

• 30 — Adele

• Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

• Special — Lizzo

• Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

• "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

• "Rosewood" — Bonobo

• "Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo & Miguel

• "I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

• "Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

• "On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

• Renaissance — Beyoncé

• Fragments — Bonobo

• Diplo — Diplo

• The Last Goodbye — Odesza

• Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition

• "African Tales" — Paquito D'Rivera

• "El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón

• "Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez

• "Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer

• "Snapshots" — Pascal Le Beouf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

• "As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton

• "How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson

• "Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" — Danny Elfman

• "Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Beouf

• "Scrapple from the Apple" — John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

• "Let it Happen" — Louis Cole

• "Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier

• "Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant

• "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza

• "2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens

Best Rap Performance

• "God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

• "Vegas" — Doja Cat

• "Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

• "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & Glorilla

• "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

• "Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

• "Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

• "First Class" — Jack Harlow

• "Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

• "Big Energy (Live)" — Latto

Best Rap Song

• "Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake

• "The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

• "Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

• "God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

• "Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

Best Rap Album

• God Did — DJ Khaled

• I Never Liked You — Future

• Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

• Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

• It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

• Amy Allen

• Nina Charles

• Tobias Jesso Jr.

• The-Dream

• Laura Veltz

Best Latin Pop Album

• Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

• Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

• De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

• Viajante — Fonseca

• Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

• Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

• Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

• Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee

• La 167 — Farruko

• The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

• El Alimento — Cimafunk

• Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

• 1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

• Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

• Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

• Motomami — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

• Abeja Reina — Chiquis

• Un Canto Por México — El Musical

• La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte

• EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal

• Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

• Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony

• Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

• Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle

• Legendario — Tito Nieves

• Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

• Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

• Elvis

• Encanto

• Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

• Top Gun: Maverick

• West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

• The Batman — Michael Giacchino

• Encanto — Germaine Franco

• No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer

• The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

• Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

• Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory

• Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou

• Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary

• Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques

• Old World — Christopher Tin

Best Song Written for Visual Media

• "Be Alive (From King Richard)" — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon

• "Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" — Taylor Swift

• "Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop

• "Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito

• "Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

• "We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Comedy Album

• The Closer — Dave Chappelle

• Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

• A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

• Sorry — Louis CK

• We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

• "Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

• "Over" — Lucky Daye

• "Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

• "Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

• "Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

• "Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

• "Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

• "Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

• "Keeps On Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

• "'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

• "Cuff It" — Beyoncé

• "Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

• "Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

• "Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

• "Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

• Operation Funk — Cory Henry

• Drones — Terrace Martin

• Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas

• Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

• Starfruit — Moonchild

Best R&B Album

• Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

• Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

• Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

• Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

• Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Best Music Film

• Adele One Night Only — Adele

• Our World — Justin Bieber

• Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish

• Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía

• Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists

• A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Performance

• "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys

• "Certainty" — Big Thief

• "King' — Florence + the Machine

• "Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg

• "Spitting off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

• WE — Arcade Fire

• Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

• Fossora — Björk

• Wet Leg — Wet Leg

• Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Rock Song

• "Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers

• "Blackout" — Turnstile

• "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

• "Harmonia's Dream" — The War On Drugs

• "Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Country Solo Performance

• "Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

• "Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan

• "In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

• "Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

• "Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

• The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

• Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

• Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

• Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

• Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best American Roots Song

• "Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell

• "Forever" — Sheryl Crow

• "High and Lonesome" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

• "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

• "Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

• "You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Best Americana Album

• In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

• Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

• Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'

• Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

• Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

• Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

• Love, Damini — Burna Boy

• Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

• Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

• Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

• Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

• Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

• Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

• The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

• You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Classical Compendium

• An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

• Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

• A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

• The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

• Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx

• All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks

• Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda

• Finding Me — Viola Davis

• Music Is History — Questlove

Let's all await until 5th February, 2023 to know the winners of these prestigious awards…