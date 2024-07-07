Live
Just In
‘Gully Gang Stars’ set for July 26 release
Sanjay Sree Raj, known for his roles in short films like "Clue" and "Manchi Koffi Lanti Kadha," makes his debut as a lead actor in the upcoming film...
Sanjay Sree Raj, known for his roles in short films like "Clue" and "Manchi Koffi Lanti Kadha," makes his debut as a lead actor in the upcoming film "Gully Gang Stars." Starring opposite him is Priya Srinivas. The film, produced by ABD Productions, follows the company's previous experimental venture, "May 16," and marks their step into mainstream theatrical releases.
The soundtrack of "Gully Gang Stars" is already available on major platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Riso Player, Hungama, JioSaavn, Gaana, and YouTube Music. The song "Bholo Shankara" from the film has received positive feedback from listeners.
Director Dharma, who played a significant role in the film's production, stated, "We shot 'Gully Gang Stars' in Nellore. The film addresses the struggles faced by orphans living in a gully." Dharma's involvement extends to cinematography, editing, direction supervision, and DI, showcasing his multifaceted contribution to the project. Venkatesh Kondipogu, the film's director, also penned the story.
Producer Dr. Araveti Yashovardhan revealed that the film revolves around a crime scenario with four orphans as the main characters. He expressed confidence that "Gully Gang Stars" would resonate with audiences and highlighted its universal appeal despite its low budget. Both the director and producer are optimistic about the film's reception, hoping their hard work will be well acknowledged.
"Gully Gang Stars" is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on July 26, promising to be a noteworthy addition to the Indian film landscape.