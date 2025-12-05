‘Haiku’ first look promises youthful tale of love

The makers of director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy’s upcoming trilingual film Haiku unveiled the first look poster on Friday, marking the birthday of the film’s producer, Dr. Arulanandhu. Produced by Vision Cinema House, the film is being made simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, featuring Aegan, Sri Devi Apalla and Femina George in the lead roles.

The first look sets the tone for a refreshing slice-of-life romantic drama rooted in innocence and youthful emotion. The poster shows the lead pair seated in an empty gallery filled with vibrant chairs, while a heart-shaped sky trail above them captures the poetic simplicity suggested by the film’s title.

Written and directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, with additional screenplay contributions from Hariharan Ram, Haiku is said to blend grounded storytelling with youthful charm. The cast also includes Adhirchi Arun in a key role, and the music is composed by Vijai Bulganin.

Vision Cinema House, which earlier delivered critically appreciated films like Joe and Kozhi Pannai Chella Durai, continues its commitment to nurturing fresh stories and new talent. Sources state that Haiku aims to celebrate first love, friendship and self-discovery through a warm, feel-good narrative.

Produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu, the film has Aegan Arulanandhu serving as executive producer, with Srinivas Niranjan co-producing.