Hans India Pick: Top 5 TV shows to watch on OTT

Hyderabad: Television fans around the world have been treated to a remarkable year of storytelling in 2025, as review aggregator The Hans India highlights a range of standout series that have captured critical acclaim and audience admiration. Based on ratings and critical consensus, here are the top five TV shows that dominated streaming platforms this year.

1. Pluribus (Apple TV+): Topping the charts with a perfect 100 per cent critic score, Pluribus is a bold new science-fiction drama from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. The series, praised for its originality and sharp writing, has been hailed as one of the most inventive debuts of the year.













2. Asura (Netflix): This emotionally powerful family drama earned a 94 per cent audience score and near-perfect critical reception. Asura examines the impact of infidelity on relationships with sensitivity and depth, making it one of the most talked-about shows of the year.













3. The Rehearsal Season 2 (HBO Max): Second on the audience list with a 93 per cent score, the anthology-style series blends reality and staged scenarios in a genre-defying format that continues to intrigue viewers.













4. Common Side Effects (HBO Max): Scoring 91 per cent, this pharmaceutical thriller operates at the intersection of moral complexity and corporate satire, drawing comparisons to Black Mirror for its social relevance.













5. Heated Rivalry (HBO Max): Also with a 91 per cent audience score, Heated Rivalry delivers tense drama and compelling character arcs, earning praise for its pacing and performances.













These series span genres from sci-fi and drama to psychological thrillers, reflecting a broader trend of diverse and ambitious storytelling in television. With platforms like Apple TV+, Netflix and HBO Max pushing creative boundaries, 2025 has truly been a landmark year for viewers seeking quality series across global streaming services.