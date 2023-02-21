Hansika Motwani discusses how it took her 7 years to move on from her breakup.

On December 4, actress Hansika Motwani and her soulmate Sohael Khaturiya got married. The actress had wedding ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, Sufi night, pre and after wedding party. The wedding took place in an intimate setting at the Mundota fort in Jaipur. The wedding was conducted according to Sindhi custom.

The actress's wedding preparations and celebrations are currently being streamed on the local OTT Platform under the title "Love Shaadi Drama," which debuted on February 10. The series' creators have already aired two episodes, and many people watched the actress's wedding.

Speaking in the "Love Shaadi Drama," Hansika disclosed that it took her a long time to believe in and trust a new partner after her first marriage. The actress remarked that it took her more than 7 years to move on from the breakup and discover Sohael as her friend and life partner. The earlier seasons of the show also concentrated on dispelling rumours that Hansika's mother had forced her to take hormone injections when she was a child. The mother and daughter in the series describe the struggles they went through after Hansika Motwani's early success as an actress.

The first two episodes of the series concentrated on the preparations for Hasnika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding. Next episodes will cover the events of the wedding of the decade as well as the couple's relationship.