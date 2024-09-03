Live
- Malta records second case of monkeypox in 2024
- South Africa's GDP slightly up in Q2
- Delhi HC reserves verdict on suspension of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's conviction in coal scam
- MP govt needs to evaluate Ayushman scheme implementation: Speaker
- Cong works for social transformation, BJP represents social stagnation: Venugopal after AICC meet
- PM Modi visits Brunei's Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque
- Delhi excise policy case: Court accepts Vijay Nair's bail bonds, issues order for release
- India’s talent pool in engineering R&D poised to solve world’s challenges: Mercedes-Benz
- MEIL responds to CM Chandrababu Naidu's call; Extends support to flood victims in Vijayawada
- Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee elected to Rajya Sabha
Just In
Hansika shimmers in pink sequined dress
Hansika Motwani, known for her impeccable fashion sense, recently made headlines with her latest stunning ensemble.
Hansika Motwani, known for her impeccable fashion sense, recently made headlines with her latest stunning ensemble. The actress stepped out in a dazzling dark pink one-shoulder sequined dress featuring a daring thigh-high slit, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts alike in awe. The shimmering dress perfectly accentuated Hansika's curves, highlighting her confident and bold personality.
Complementing her outfit, Hansika chose transparent heels that added a touch of elegance to her glamorous look. Her hair, styled in soft waves, cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders, framing her face and enhancing her natural beauty. The entire ensemble exuded sophistication and charm, further solidifying Hansika's reputation as one of the most stylish actresses in the Indian film industry.
Hansika's ability to effortlessly pull off such a glamorous outfit has once again demonstrated why she is considered a fashion icon. Her recent appearance has not only captivated her fans but also set a new standard for red-carpet elegance in the industry.