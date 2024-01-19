‘Hanu-Man’ all set to cross ‘Kantara’ & ‘KGF 1’ in Hindi collections; check out for details

The superhero extravaganza, "HanuMan," headlined by Teja Sajja, is creating waves at the box office, captivating audiences far and wide. Directed by Prasanth Varma and featuring Amritha Aiyer as the female lead, with Vinay Rai portraying the antagonist, the film has emerged as a remarkable success.

In a testament to its popularity, the Hindi version of "HanuMan" has already amassed an impressive 21 crores nett. Forecasts predict that by the end of its first week, the film is set to achieve a remarkable collection of 23 crores from the Hindi belt alone. This milestone surpasses the first-week Hindi version collections of previous blockbusters like Kantara and KGF 1. The exceptional trend exhibited by "HanuMan" is generating considerable anticipation, with expectations of further momentum over the weekend, especially with the opening of the Ram Mandir.

Produced by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Prime Show Entertainment, the film also boasts a stellar cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Getup Sreenu, and Satya in pivotal roles. Adding to the cinematic spectacle is the background score composed by Gowra Hari. As "HanuMan" continues to soar at the box office, it solidifies its position as a major success in the realm of superhero cinema.