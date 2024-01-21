Hanuman movie team donates to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The Hanu man movie team has made a significant donation to Ayodhya Ram Mandir. As previously mentioned, the team contributed Rs.2,66,41,055 from the ticket sales, with Rs. 5 per ticket being donated. The film unit has reported that 53,28,211 tickets have been sold thus far.



Additionally, the team has donated 14.25 lakh rupees received from previous premiere shows to the Hanuman film unit, which will be given to the temple trust. This generous contribution reflects the movie team's support and dedication to the cause.