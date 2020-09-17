Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji: Film Stars Pour Their Wishes On Social Media

View this post on Instagram

Wishing the honourable PM @narendramodi a very Happy 70th birthday! Sir, may you have a long life & good health! Under your great leadership, may you lead our great country onto even greater heights. We've had a few bumps due to the pandemic, but we all will survive and come out stronger! Much love, Jai Hind! Jai Mata Di. ❤️🙏🏻 🇮🇳