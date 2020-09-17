Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji: Film Stars Pour Their Wishes On Social Media
Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is celebrating his 70th birthday today
Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is celebrating his 70th birthday today… Although he turned a year older, he is always young at heart and always proves that age is just a number for him. He first keeps himself fit and healthy with regular Yoga sessions. Modi ji is taking a few historical decisions in his reign and proved that India is no less than any other country. Along with maintaining good relations with other countries, he is also making China and Pakistan stay in its place with his daring steps.
Well, the whole social media is flooding with Modi ji's birthday wishes… Even film stars like Mohan Lal, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut and a few others took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts and poured their wishes on our Prime Minister… Have a look!
Ekta Kapoor
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Suniel Shetty
Abhishek Bachchan
Anupam Kher
Riteish Deshmukh
Varun Dhawan
Mohan Lal
Taran Adarsh
Anil Kapoor
Kamal Hassan
Asha Bhosle
Lata Mangeshkar
Kangana Ranaut
Mahesh Babu
Shreya Ghoshal
Randeep Hooda
Ranvir Shorey
Madhur Bhandarkar
Sushant
Sudarshan Patnaik
Kirron Kher
Vishnu Manchu
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Rakul Preet Singh
Kapil Sharma
Karan Tacker
Namrata Shirodkar
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji… Keep taking daring decisions and make India stand among the top countries of the world!!! We are always with you…