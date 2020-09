Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji: Film Stars Pour Their Wishes On Social Media

Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is celebrating his 70th birthday today… Although he turned a year older, he is always young at heart and always proves that age is just a number for him. He first keeps himself fit and healthy with regular Yoga sessions. Modi ji is taking a few historical decisions in his reign and proved that India is no less than any other country. Along with maintaining good relations with other countries, he is also making China and Pakistan stay in its place with his daring steps.

Well, the whole social media is flooding with Modi ji's birthday wishes… Even film stars like Mohan Lal, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut and a few others took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts and poured their wishes on our Prime Minister… Have a look!



Ekta Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy 70th Birthday. Wishing you more strength, happiness, positivity and great health above all. More power to you Sir!💪

Aapko mera Saashtaang Dandvat Pranaam! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HJIWrn8cvX — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 17, 2020



Suniel Shetty



Happy birthday @narendramodi Ji .... I pray that each and every moment of your day and year be filled with good health, happiness and positivity that you bring to others. pic.twitter.com/eUBNmbDWWI — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2020



Abhishek Bachchan



Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 17, 2020



Anupam Kher







आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ!! प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वास्थ्य आयु प्रदान करे!! यही मेरी भगवान से प्रार्थना है!! Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! 🙏🌺🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8GZVXE7pug — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2020







Riteish Deshmukh

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/TK0D2a3l9W — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2020



Varun Dhawan







Mohan Lal

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. Wishing many more happy and healthy years to come. @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8VOJd5OuJy — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2020



Taran Adarsh



Anil Kapoor



Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/DbaOl7cdPF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2020



Kamal Hassan



Wishing our @PMOIndia best of health, happiness and strength to pull the nation through these tough times. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 17, 2020



Asha Bhosle







Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modiji ke janam din par, unko meri bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Deergha ayushaman rahiye, Bhagwan se yahi Prarthana hai. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/U6QYdxnqkD — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 17, 2020



Lata Mangeshkar

Kangana Ranaut



Mahesh Babu



Wishing our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 17, 2020



Shreya Ghoshal



Wishing a very happy birthday to our respected @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) September 17, 2020



Randeep Hooda



To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GucJPmSGg8 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2020



Ranvir Shorey



Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 17, 2020



Madhur Bhandarkar



Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/0lBlBN44ZN — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2020



Sushant



Birthday greetings to our honourable Prime Minister

Shri Narendra Modi ji !

Wishing you good health Sir! @narendramodi 🇮🇳 — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) September 17, 2020



Sudarshan Patnaik



Millions of Blessings are with you. Happy Birthday to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji.

My SandArt at Puri beach . #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/g0Sxpup8ub — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2020



Kirron Kher



Vishnu Manchu



Many returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi. Proud of the many reforms you are bringing in. Especially in education. Thank you for making our country stronger. More power to you. Jai Sri Ram!#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/VFjk5gFLBP — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 17, 2020



Chiranjeevi Konidela



Wishing our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi a very happy 70th birthday! May the force be with you to serve our great nation for many many years! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 17, 2020



Rakul Preet Singh



Happy Birthday to the Honourable Prime Minister! Sir, your dedication to fitness inspires me everyday. Today, I join the country in wishing you good health and a long life. Thank you for all the efforts you put towards the nation! @narendramodi — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 17, 2020



Kapil Sharma



Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @narendramodi 😊prayers for your good health always😇 may we come out of all the challenges soon n together take our nation to new heights n spread happiness all around.lots of love.pls take care

JAI HIND 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 17, 2020



Karan Tacker



Namrata Shirodkar



Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji… Keep taking daring decisions and make India stand among the top countries of the world!!! We are always with you…