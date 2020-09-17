X
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi Ji: Film Stars Pour Their Wishes On Social Media

Narendra Modi

Highlights

Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is celebrating his 70th birthday today

Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is celebrating his 70th birthday today… Although he turned a year older, he is always young at heart and always proves that age is just a number for him. He first keeps himself fit and healthy with regular Yoga sessions. Modi ji is taking a few historical decisions in his reign and proved that India is no less than any other country. Along with maintaining good relations with other countries, he is also making China and Pakistan stay in its place with his daring steps.

Well, the whole social media is flooding with Modi ji's birthday wishes… Even film stars like Mohan Lal, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut and a few others took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts and poured their wishes on our Prime Minister… Have a look!

Ekta Kapoor


Shilpa Shetty Kundra


Suniel Shetty


Abhishek Bachchan


Anupam Kher





Riteish Deshmukh


Varun Dhawan



Mohan Lal


Taran Adarsh


Anil Kapoor


Kamal Hassan


Asha Bhosle



Lata Mangeshkar


Kangana Ranaut


Mahesh Babu


Shreya Ghoshal


Randeep Hooda


Ranvir Shorey


Madhur Bhandarkar


Sushant


Sudarshan Patnaik


Kirron Kher


Vishnu Manchu


Chiranjeevi Konidela


Rakul Preet Singh


Kapil Sharma


Karan Tacker


Namrata Shirodkar


Happy Birthday Narendra Modi ji… Keep taking daring decisions and make India stand among the top countries of the world!!! We are always with you…

