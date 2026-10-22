Happy Birthday Prabhas: The darling who conquered Indian cinema

The fans have come a long way in celebrating the birthday of Rebel star Prabhas. The actor has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of millions and has fetched massive success with his versatile performances in the yatra of his career. The Rebel star is popularly called Darling, and he has indeed become one of the biggest Pan India stars after ruling Tollywood. The actor's upcoming projects keep us glued to the screen and have generated unparalleled hype in the industry.

The star made his mark with Eeshwar and has since come a long way, ruling the Tollywood film industry for more than two decades. However, the Baahubali franchise catapulted the actor to new heights and made him a national hero, as the franchise ruled the multiplexes across the country. The actor's Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD have grossed more than ₹1,000 crore worldwide, securing his position among the top Indian stars who rule the box office. The actor has amassed enormous popularity across several languages and is a big draw in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. He also enjoys incredible goodwill in the US, UK, and Japan. His recent Salaar has been an incredible hit with people from all corners of the country, who have praised his performances on the screen.

Moreover, the actor is not just a super star but also a true gentleman. He has been supportive of the fans during natural calamities and has offered help in whatever capacity possible. He has also been commended for his charitable activities by his contemporaries in the industry.

The actor's upcoming projects also seem to be promising. With films like Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Fauzi, directed by HanuRaghavapudi, Kalki 2, directed by Nag Ashwin, and Salaar 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, the Rebel star seems to be unstoppable.

Happy birthday Prabhas, here's hoping that the actor continues to amaze us with his performances on-screen and achieve greater heights in his career while giving us more Pan India hits to cherish for years! - S Suhas