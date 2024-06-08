Happy Pride Month: Audio and Web Series and Films That Will Move You and Broaden Your Perspective

Happy Pride, listeners! This June, we're excited to share a curated list of audiobooks, podcasts, web series and films that are perfect for celebrating the spirit of Pride. From adventures to romantic thrillers, here are fabulous titles that support queer representation in all its forms. They help convey that no matter where you fall on the spectrum, inclusivity is beautiful and worthy of being celebrated. Enjoy these stories that capture the multi-faceted nature of love and the fight for freedom to express oneself!

TO LISTEN:

Desi Down Under

Platform: Audible

Set against the backdrop of Sydney's Coogee Beach, ‘Desi Down Under’ is a coming-of-age story that follows three best friends Deven (Adarsh Gaurav), Meenu (Prajakta Koli), and Rahul (Taaruk Raina) cross the ocean to learn surf-lifesaving skills, but their adventure quickly becomes much more than they anticipated. Rahul radiates joy and embraces his sexuality with pride despite societal pressures. As Rahul steps into Sydney, he meets Taylor, an Italian resident who challenges his fear of commitment and ignites a thrilling path of self-discovery, love, and surprises. This podcast series promises an inspiring and relatable tale that celebrates the courage to be oneself.

Mine & Yours (Season 2)

Platform: Audible

In ‘Mine and Yours Season 2,’ Priya's (Sayani Gupta) world is turned upside down when her ex-girlfriend Rashi (Kubbra Sait) unexpectedly returns from the US. Rashi's arrival stirs up old emotions and creates tension in Priya's current relationship with Jaiveer (Nakuul Mehta). Priya finds herself caught between the past and the present, navigating her evolving sexuality and the complexities of love. The ensuing rivalry between Rashi and Jaiveer for Priya's heart sets off a whirlwind of jealousy and emotional conflict. Join this gripping tale as Priya, Rashi, and Jaiveer explore the depths of their feelings and fight for what truly matters in their pursuit of happiness, on this podcast.

Queer West

Platform: Audible

‘Queer West,’ hosted by the charismatic Niecy Nash-Betts, is a journey through the untold stories of the American West, where LGBTQ+ lives have long thrived against the backdrop of cowboy lore and Hollywood myths. In each episode, Niecy guides listeners through a wild exploration of forgotten histories, uncovering how queer people have continuously shaped and redefined the Western landscape. This Audible series invites you to saddle up and ride alongside queer pioneers, challenging perceptions and reclaiming their rightful place in Western history.

Here and Queer

Platform: Audible

This audiobook is an inclusive audio guide authored by Rowan Ellis, offering heartfelt advice and comforting stories to empower queer girls. From understanding one's identity to navigating relationships and mental health, this supportive resource serves as a beacon of empowerment and validation for girls exploring their queer-ness. Through personal anecdotes and guest contributions, the audiobooks discusses the complexities of LGBTQ+ life, fostering a sense of community, and resilience.

TO WATCH:

Made in Heaven

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

‘Made in Heaven’ follows Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), two wedding planners in Delhi. As they navigate arranged marriages, societal pressures, and hidden desires, exposing the clash between tradition and modern aspirations< the show also portrays LGBTQ+ characters and their struggles. It offers a refreshing perspective within the Indian social context - you'll encounter characters grappling with their identities, facing societal expectations, and navigating the complexities of love. It's a show that celebrates love in all its forms while offering a thought-provoking look at the challenges faced by those who don't conform to traditional norms.

Red, White and Royal Blue

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Casey McQuiston's royally romantic and wildly popular bestseller, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ is an enemies-to-lovers story that explores the unexpected romance between America's First Son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and the Prince of Wales (Nicholas Galitzine). Alex finds himself embroiled in a media storm after a public altercation with Prince Henry strains relations between their nations. To contain the scandal, they stage a fake friendship, but what begins as a superficial truce evolves into a profound love affair. Tune in for a rollercoaster of emotions in this beautiful film adaptation of the book.

My Policeman

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1950s, ‘My Policeman’ explores a forbidden love triangle between a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles), his school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). Tom feels a deep affection for Patrick, but societal pressures lead him to propose to Marion instead. Their seemingly happy marriage crumbles when Marion uncovers the truth, forcing all three to grapple with their desires and the strictures of the time. Through alternating perspectives and decades-spanning narratives, this film offers a powerful story of love, loss, and the fight for acceptance.