Happy Valentine's Day: Best Movies To Watch On This Special Day…

Today is a very special occasion being the 'Valentine's Day'… It should not be confined to the celebration of love but one also needs to show off their care towards the dear partner and surprise them with lovely and romantic gifts!



Well, partners can also spend their day in a cosy way by watching the beautiful love tales of Bollywood and Tollywood…

18 Pages

Streaming Platform: Netflix

First, we will come up with the '18 Pages' movie as it is one of the best hits of this season… Young actors Nikhil and Anupama teamed up once again after the blockbuster Karthikeya 2 movie and this time, they chose a unique love tale that showcases how the lead actors fall for each other without even seeing each other.

Sita Ramam

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Next in the line is Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam movie… It is a beautiful and periodic love tale and showcases how a queen sacrifices her everything to be with her loved one who turns to be an orphan soldier.

Love Today

Streaming Platform: Netflix

This is a complete different love story as the lead actors Pradeep and Nikitha exchange their mobiles. This brings differences between the couple but in the end, they reconcile overcoming their problems and understanding each other!

Aakasam

Streaming Platform: Netflix

This is also a unique kind of love tale… It showcases how the lead actor turns depressive after his wedding gets called off… He reads a couple of books suggested by his doctor and then falls in love with Ritu Varma…

Radhe Shyam

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love tale is the best movie to watch on this special day… The lead actors defeat their fate and get united in the end. The movie is a complete rich and periodic love tale which showcases the picturesque locations of Italy!

So guys, watch these movies on this Valentine's Day and turn the special occasion into a memorable one!

Happy Valentine's Day…