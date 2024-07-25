  • Menu
Hardik Pandya comments on Natasha post amid their separation

Hardik Pandya comments on Natasha post amid their separation
Recently, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic finalized their divorce. Despite the separation, Hardik showed support by commenting on Natasha's...

Recently, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic finalized their divorce. Despite the separation, Hardik showed support by commenting on Natasha's Instagram post featuring their son (Agastya) in Serbian on Wednesday.

Natasha shares highlights from day out with Agastya at a Serbian theme park. His comment, accompanied by a heart emoji, highlights their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a positive relationship for their child.

