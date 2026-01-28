Asian Paints’ Q3 profit falls nearly 5%, shares slide 4%

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 4.8 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26).

The company’s net profit fell to about Rs 1,074 crore, compared to around Rs1,128 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose nearly 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs8,867.02 crore, up from Rs8,549.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

This indicates that while sales improved, profitability was impacted due to certain exceptional costs.

The company said its net profit numbers include exceptional items worth Rs157.61 crore. These were mainly related to labour code provisions and an impairment loss following the acquisition of Obgenix Software Private Limited, also known as White Teak.

On the operational front, Asian Paints delivered a strong performance. Profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income and exceptional items (PBDIT) rose by 8.8 per cent to Rs1,781 crore from Rs1,636.7 crore a year ago. The PBDIT margin also improved to 20.1 per cent, compared to 19.2 per cent in the same quarter last financial year. Profit before exceptional items and tax increased by 8.5 per cent to Rs1,646.7 crore, while net profit before minority interest and exceptional items went up by 7.7 per cent to Rs1,215.7 crore.

However, after accounting for exceptional items and minority interest, the final net profit declined.