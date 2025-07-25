  • Menu
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 1 Box Office: ₹43.8 Cr – Pawan Kalyan’s Biggest Opening Ever

x

Highlights

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu opened with a bang, collecting ₹43.8 crore net on its first day (₹31.1 crore from regular shows + ₹12.7 crore from premieres).

July 24 became a proud day for all Pawan Kalyan fans. His latest movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ released in theaters and got a huge response from fans and audiences. This is not just another movie—it became the biggest opening day in his film career!

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the film made:

₹31.1 crore net in India on the first day

₹12.7 crore from early (premiere) shows

Total: ₹43.8 crore on Day 1

This is more than any other Pawan Kalyan movie before.

Pawan Kalyan's Top Day 1 Movies (Net Collections in India):

₹43.8 crore – Hari Hara Veera Mallu

₹40.10 crore – Vakeel Saab

₹37.15 crore – Bheemla Nayak

₹30.5 crore – Bro

