NSA Ajit Doval Meets Canadian Counterpart As India, Canada Work To Reset Ties

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met senior Canadian officials in Ottawa on February 6–7, as New Delhi and Ottawa took concrete steps to rebuild security cooperation after nearly two years of diplomatic strain.

Doval held talks with Nathalie Drouin, Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser to the Prime Minister, as part of a regular bilateral security dialogue. He also met Canada’s Minister for Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree.

According to an official statement, both sides acknowledged progress on initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of their citizens. They agreed on a shared work plan to guide cooperation on national security and law enforcement, with a focus on practical collaboration and aligned priorities.

A key outcome of the discussions was the decision by both countries to appoint security and law-enforcement liaison officers. This move is expected to streamline communication and enable timely information sharing on issues such as drug trafficking—particularly fentanyl precursors—and transnational organised crime.

India and Canada also committed to strengthening cooperation on cybersecurity policy, expanding information sharing, and continuing discussions on fraud and immigration enforcement, while remaining consistent with domestic laws and international obligations.

The visit marks a step forward in stabilising India–Canada ties following the diplomatic rupture in 2023 after the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. While Ottawa had alleged possible Indian links to the incident, New Delhi had firmly rejected the claims. The fallout had led to diplomatic expulsions and a freeze in trade and political engagement.

Since then, both countries have cautiously resumed engagement, restoring full diplomatic representation and restarting high-level visits. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit India in early March, with talks likely to focus on energy, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, emerging technologies, education and cultural exchanges.