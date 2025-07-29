Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 5 Box Office Collection: ₹2.25 Cr on Monday, Total ₹77.50 Cr

Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned ₹2.25 Cr on its fifth day (Monday, 28 July 2025) across all languages.

The total India net collection now stands at ₹77.50 Cr in 5 days. The film saw a sharp drop from the weekend.

Telugu occupancy on Day 5 was 15.68% overall. Morning shows had 13.31%, while night shows touched 17.25%. This shows a slow but steady interest through the day.

Regions like Mahbubnagar (37.75%) and Warangal (26.25%) performed best. Vizag and Hyderabad also held decent numbers.

Other cities like Bengaluru and NCR had low turnout.

Though the drop is expected on a Monday, the film needs better weekday numbers to stay strong. Tuesday’s performance will be crucial for its long-term run.