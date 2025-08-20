Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Now Streaming on This Platform

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, just four weeks after its theatrical release.

The film is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The OTT version is shorter and sharper, with nearly 15 minutes cut and reworked VFX. The climax has also been changed — it now ends after the Asura Hananam song with a Part 2 teaser, skipping the cyclone fight shown in theaters.

Fans can now catch this revamped version on Prime Video.