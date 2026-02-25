Atchanna flays YSRCP, vows veterinary revival

Vijayawada: Agriculture and animal husbandry minister K Atchannaidu on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the previous YSRCP government, alleging that all departments were virtually “locked up” during its five-year rule, pushing the state into administrative disorder.

Replying to questions raised by MLAs in the Assembly regarding the lack of facilities and appointments in veterinary hospitals, the minister said the animal husbandry department was systematically weakened under the previous regime.

He stated that essential infrastructure for farmers and livestock rearers was neglected, with veterinary hospitals reduced to mere namesake institutions. “There were no medicines, no modern equipment, buildings were in dilapidated condition, and staff shortages were rampant,” he said.

Although 3,176 centres function under the animal husbandry department across the state, many became ineffective due to alleged negligence. Even buildings constructed through farmers’ contributions were not maintained, he added.

The minister asserted that revival efforts began only after the coalition government assumed office. He revealed that 485 new buildings have been constructed so far with assistance from RIDF–NABARD and ESVHD funds. However, 826 institutions still remain in poor condition. Of these, 400 require new buildings at an estimated cost of ₹265.10 crore, while 426 need urgent repairs costing Rs 37.40 crore.

He said the government has prepared a phased plan under the RIDF–NABARD budget from 2026–27 to 2028–29 to strengthen veterinary infrastructure. The coalition government’s goal, he emphasised, is to rebuild the department to genuinely serve farmers and livestock rearers.