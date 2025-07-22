  • Menu
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Telangana Govt Approves Ticket Price Hike, Extra Shows

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Telangana Govt Approves Ticket Price Hike, Extra Shows
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Telangana Govt Approves Ticket Price Hike, Extra Shows

Highlights

Telangana govt approves higher ticket rates and 5 daily shows for Hari Hara Veera Mallu from July 24 to August 2. Special Rs 600 show on July 23.

The Telangana government has given permission to increase ticket rates and show timings for the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit.

  • On July 23, one extra night show is allowed at 9 PM, with ticket price Rs 600 + GST.
  • From July 24 to 27, theatres can show the movie 5 times a day. Extra ticket price is Rs 200 in multiplexes and Rs 150 in single-screen theatres.
  • From July 28 to August 2, 5 shows per day continue. Extra charges are Rs 150 in multiplexes and Rs 106 in single screens.

These changes come after strict rules were put in place last year, when a stampede during Pushpa: The Rule led to a woman’s death. The rules are now relaxed for this movie.

About the Film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a Telugu historical action movie. It is set in the 17th century Mughal Empire. The film shows the story of a brave outlaw, Veera Mallu.

  • Hero: Pawan Kalyan
  • Other actors: Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj
  • Directors: Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna
  • Music: M. M. Keeravani

The movie was delayed due to COVID-19 and Pawan Kalyan’s political work. It will now be released on July 24, 2025, in standard and EPIQ formats.

