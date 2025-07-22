Live
- Premium homes dominate in India, 62 pc residential sales in H1 2025 over Rs 1 crore
- Reaffirming cultural ties: Indian envoy inaugurates Ashoka pillar replica, Buddha relics at Sri Lanka temple
- Patna hospital murder: Gangster in Bengal jail hatched plot with help of Chandan Mishra's family associate
- Grand Mufti of India wants Prez Murmu, PM Modi to take up Nimisha Priya issue, as parleys enters next phase
- India expected to clock 6.6 pc growth in FY26 despite uncertain global outlook
- Supreme Court agrees to hear Maha govt’s plea against acquittal in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case
- MBBS Abroad: A practical guide for Indian students after NEET
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says Turning Off Phones Is the Key to Regaining Focus
- Philippines braces for more rains, severe flooding
- IBC helps resolve over Rs 26 lakh crore debt in India in 9 years: Report
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Telangana Govt Approves Ticket Price Hike, Extra Shows
Highlights
Telangana govt approves higher ticket rates and 5 daily shows for Hari Hara Veera Mallu from July 24 to August 2. Special Rs 600 show on July 23.
The Telangana government has given permission to increase ticket rates and show timings for the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit.
- On July 23, one extra night show is allowed at 9 PM, with ticket price Rs 600 + GST.
- From July 24 to 27, theatres can show the movie 5 times a day. Extra ticket price is Rs 200 in multiplexes and Rs 150 in single-screen theatres.
- From July 28 to August 2, 5 shows per day continue. Extra charges are Rs 150 in multiplexes and Rs 106 in single screens.
These changes come after strict rules were put in place last year, when a stampede during Pushpa: The Rule led to a woman’s death. The rules are now relaxed for this movie.
About the Film
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a Telugu historical action movie. It is set in the 17th century Mughal Empire. The film shows the story of a brave outlaw, Veera Mallu.
- Hero: Pawan Kalyan
- Other actors: Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj
- Directors: Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna
- Music: M. M. Keeravani
The movie was delayed due to COVID-19 and Pawan Kalyan’s political work. It will now be released on July 24, 2025, in standard and EPIQ formats.
Next Story