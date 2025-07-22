Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Telangana Govt Approves Ticket Price Hike, Extra Shows

The Telangana government has given permission to increase ticket rates and show timings for the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit.

On July 23, one extra night show is allowed at 9 PM, with ticket price Rs 600 + GST.

From July 24 to 27, theatres can show the movie 5 times a day. Extra ticket price is Rs 200 in multiplexes and Rs 150 in single-screen theatres.

From July 28 to August 2, 5 shows per day continue. Extra charges are Rs 150 in multiplexes and Rs 106 in single screens.

These changes come after strict rules were put in place last year, when a stampede during Pushpa: The Rule led to a woman’s death. The rules are now relaxed for this movie.

About the Film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a Telugu historical action movie. It is set in the 17th century Mughal Empire. The film shows the story of a brave outlaw, Veera Mallu.

Hero: Pawan Kalyan

Other actors: Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj

Directors: Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna

Music: M. M. Keeravani

The movie was delayed due to COVID-19 and Pawan Kalyan’s political work. It will now be released on July 24, 2025, in standard and EPIQ formats.