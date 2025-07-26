Hari Hara Veeramallu Receives VFX Upgrade – A Visual Treat for Family Audiences

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s latest epic, Hari Hara Veeramallu, has taken the box office by storm, emerging as the biggest opener of his career. Released on July 23rd, the first part of the saga, titled Sword vs Spirit, has drawn impressive crowds and continues to enjoy a strong run, fueled by positive word of mouth.

The film’s clean, family-friendly storytelling has resonated widely with audiences. In an exciting development, the makers have now enhanced the film’s visual effects and released a new version, further elevating its cinematic appeal and making it a complete visual spectacle. The film is set for a solid weekend as bookings remain strong across regions.

Directed by Jyothi Krishna, who has been widely applauded for his vision and technical finesse, the film showcases his ability to handle a project of this scale with both style and substance. His meticulous attention to detail and storytelling flair have earned him accolades from critics and audiences alike.

Hari Hara Veeramallu features a stellar ensemble cast including Bobby Deol and Niddhi Agerwal. The music, composed by Oscar-winning maestro MM Keeravani, adds depth and grandeur to the narrative.

Backed by legendary producer AM Ratnam, known for delivering some of Indian cinema’s most iconic blockbusters, Hari Hara Veeramallu is shaping up to be another landmark in his illustrious career.