Hari Teja opens up on being typecast in maid roles

The trailer of Lechindi Mahila Lokam, an interesting film featuring an all-women cast, was recently unveiled and has received a positive response from audiences. Among the actors in the film is Hari Teja, who plays the role of a maid.

During a recent media interaction, Hari Teja spoke candidly about the issue of typecasting in the film industry. The actress revealed that ever since she portrayed a maid alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film A Aa, she has frequently been offered characters with a similar profession.

Hari Teja admitted that the situation sometimes feels disheartening, as talented actors often get confined to a particular type of role after delivering a memorable performance in one film. The actress turned emotional while discussing the matter and said that it can be frustrating when opportunities to explore different characters become limited.

Despite this, Hari Teja maintained a positive outlook. She explained that she continues to accept such roles because many of them are well-written and impactful. According to her, she always strives to perform each character with sincerity and dedication, regardless of the type of role.

The actress also expressed optimism that the situation will eventually change and that she will get the chance to showcase a wider range of performances in the future.