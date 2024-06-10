‘Harom Hara’ clears censor; gets ‘A’

The highly anticipated period action drama "Harom Hara," featuring Nitro Star Sudheer Babu and Malvika Sharma, is set for a grand release on June 14, 2024. The film has generated significant buzz, thanks in large part to its well-received trailer.

Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, "Harom Hara" has successfully completed its censor formalities, receiving an A certificate due to its intense violence. While the exact runtime has yet to be disclosed, the certification has only heightened the anticipation surrounding the film.

Produced by Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas, "Harom Hara" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sunil, Jaya Prakash, Akshara, Arjun Gowda, Lakki Lakshman, and Ravi Kale. The film's music, composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, promises to be another highlight, adding to the overall excitement.

The storyline, set in a historical backdrop, promises to deliver a gripping narrative filled with action and drama. With Sudheer Babu's commanding screen presence and Malvika Sharma's captivating performance, fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release.

"Harom Hara" is poised to make a significant impact upon its release, with industry insiders and fans alike keen to see how this period drama will unfold on the big screen. As the release date approaches, the anticipation continues to build, making "Harom Hara" one of the most awaited films of the year.