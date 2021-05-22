Harsh Upadhyay's new song 'Lad Lenge' is a tribute to all frontline workers

Music Composer and producer Harsh Upadhyay has composed a song "Lad Lenge" to appreciate all the frontline workers and create a sense of positivity amongst all the citizens of our country.

His past stints as a music producer includes Duniya Sharma Jayegi (Khaali Peeli) with Vishal Shekhar, Baja ke Tumba (Phillauri), Bhangra Ta Sajda ( Veere Di wedding), Pappi le loon (Veere Di Wedding) and backgroud score of URI.

He is also one of the music composer for the film 'Street Dancer' starring Varun Dhawan where he has recreated a song 'Suno Gaur Se'. He shared some important things on his compositions. Let's have a look at them.

Tell us about your new composition and the whole idea behind it

Well the idea was already curated by Varun Dhawan and Rahul shetty before I got a call from them about creating something of great motivation to dedicate it to our frontline workers who are the real heroes in today's world giving their all out to save lives in this horrific pandemic situation in the form of a short composition which can be used to spread positivity amongst all of us through our social media teaming up with "Fast & Up" supplements who are the main force behind this plan. This is how I came in the picture and composed this track 'Lad lenge' for such a great cause and it all came from within naturally as the feeling were quite mutual.

"Lad lenge" itself says we won't accept defeat but we will come together, win and once again bounce back to our happy lives where there is only smiling faces around moving out freely celebrating the freedom from this phase of life.

Your past stint 'Duniya Sharma Jayegi' faced a lot of backlash and troll. What is your take on that?

Well, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. This song had absolutely no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments. I was the music producer for that particular song and it was one of my best experience working with one of the finest composers in the industry Vishal & Shekhar.

What are your views as a composer on remixes being made of old songs?

I feel remixes/recreations are good only if the originality and soul of the original song is intact. It is also very important that people related to the original song should be happy with the recreation.

How did you get started?

From past 12 years I & my team are working as music producer/editor for all the major Indian dance reality shows & award shows as 'Srocksmusic', 'Dance India Dance' , 'Dance+' , 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja' , 'Nacha Baliye' , 'IIFA awards' , 'Filmfare' , 'Star Screen' , 'Star Dust' , 'Zee Cine Awards' and many more. I started to produce for film songs with Sneha Khanwalkar and after that I have produced and composed music for various film songs and background score.

You have recreated the song 'Suno Gaur Se'. Does recreation of songs put a pressure on music composer as people compare it with old one?

In my case there was no pressure rather I was feeling very lucky that I got a chance to recreate such legendary song. Also, my recreation was sung by Shankar Mahadevan himself who sung the original song. So it's not about comparisons at all. As it is his song, I have just reproduced it as a dance track version of the song.