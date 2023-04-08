HBD Allu Arjun: Ram Charan, Sukumar And A Few Other Tollywood Stars Wish The Stylish Star On This Special Day…

Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj is celebrating his 41st birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of the Pushpa movie dropped a jaw-dropping poster and shocked all his fans and movie buffs. With this post, the expectations on the movie raised a notch higher. Even Allu Arjun's cousin Ram Charan, best buddy and director Sukumar, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej and a few other actors wished him with special posts…



We Hans India collated the special birthday wishes of Allu Arjun for all our readers… Take a look!

Ram Charan Tej





Happiest Birthday to you @alluarjun — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 8, 2023





Ketika Sharma





HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY @alluarjun SIRRRRRRR❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥

Cannot keep clam coz this is ABSOLUTE FIRE 🔥🔥 #euphoria https://t.co/8AMWExY3nx — Ketika Sharma (@TheKetikaSharma) April 8, 2023





Sai Dharam Tej





Happy Birthday to the never ceasing Fire of Passion, Dedication & Hardwork Bunny @alluarjun ❤️



Wishing you a Super-Duper Year ahead filled with so much love, laughter & all things that make you happy.#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/ILUSoRVYEa — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 8, 2023





Along with sharing the birthday special poster of Pushpa Raj, Tej also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the never ceasing Fire of Passion, Dedication & Hardwork Bunny @alluarjun. Wishing you a Super-Duper Year ahead filled with so much love, laughter & all things that make you happy. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun".

Khushbu Sundar





Wishing the trend setter, our fav #Bunny, a very happy birthday. May God always shower his blessings upon you with more success, happiness, and good health. Sending tons of love. ❤️❤️❤️💐💐💐@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/fUpxclMgV4 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 8, 2023





She also shared a stylish poster of Arjun and wrote, "Wishing the trend setter, our fav #Bunny, a very happy birthday. May God always shower his blessings upon you with more success, happiness, and good health. Sending tons of love. @alluarjun".

Sreeleela





Happy Birthday @alluarjun garu!

Your kindness and warmth exudes in everything you do! Extremely excited for Pushpa 2 The Rule! Wishing you a great year ahead andi.✨ pic.twitter.com/pVsCTbUIqE — sreeleela (@sreeleela14) April 8, 2023





This young actress wished Arjun by jotting down, "Happy Birthday @alluarjun garu! Your kindness and warmth exudes in everything you do! Extremely excited for Pushpa 2 The Rule! Wishing you a great year ahead andi."

Shreyas Talpade





Ab rule Pushpa ka...aur Pushpa kabhi Jhukkega nahi sala 😎



To the Original 'Fire' @alluarjun ji….here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday brother.



Hope your day and years to come are as rocking as this #Pushpa2 teaser 🙌 https://t.co/QqQ2XI3MGf — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 8, 2023





He shared the concept teaser of Pushpa movie and wrote, "Ab rule Pushpa ka...aur Pushpa kabhi Jhukkega nahi sala. To the Original 'Fire' @alluarjun ji….here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday brother. Hope your day and years to come are as rocking as this #Pushpa2 teaser. Fun fact: Went one day to dub for that one line in the end and the nostalgia that hit me was just amazing! What a fun experience. The ride just got bigger. #Pushpa2TheRule".

Venkatesh Daggubati





Happy birthday dear @alluarjun

This year is going to be great! Here's wishing you the best and more🥳♥️#HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/pW7OPOeNft — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 8, 2023





Teja Sajja





Happy birthday to the one & only @alluarjun garu

May you continue giving us blinders and ruling our hearts 🔥

Wishing you a year full of love, health & happiness bunny anna 🤍#HBDAlluArjun garu pic.twitter.com/1pIYxV9TxF — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) April 8, 2023





He also shared the Pushpa poster and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one & only @alluarjun garu. May you continue giving us blinders and ruling our hearts. Wishing you a year full of love, health & happiness bunny anna #HBDAlluArjun garu".

Rashmika Mandanna





Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun



The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele



Sending you lots of love sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/taQO3pRtdu — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2023





Our dear Srivalli wished her Pushpa Raj by sharing a beautiful pic… She also wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele Sending you lots of love sir".

Ashok Galla





Happy Birthday to @alluarjun garu!! This is totally unexpected… what guts and confidence 🔥 setting my expectations very high for #Pushpa2TheRule !!! https://t.co/eXwLEiawTm — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) April 8, 2023





Prime Show Entertainment





Wishing our dearest icon stAAr @alluarjun garu a very happy birthday 🎂 🎉

May you continue to RULE the hearts for a very long time.. All the best for #Pushpa2 & all of your upcoming projects 🙌 ❤️

- #Primeshowentertainment#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/TjCZNazmBr — Primeshow Entertainment (@Primeshowtweets) April 8, 2023





Allu Entertainment





Here's is wishing our very own ICON STAR @alluarjun garu a very happy birthday! ❤️



Hope you keep on transcending boundaries of cinema globally. 🌟#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun 💫 pic.twitter.com/RLVzkUJnHa — Allu Entertainment (@AlluEnts) April 8, 2023





Nikhil









Mrunal Thakur





Wishing @alluarjun Sir, a very happy birthday! You truly are an inspiration. The first look of Pushpa 2 looks incredible.

Icon for a reason! pic.twitter.com/YUEuONs6B9 — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) April 8, 2023





Sita Ramam fame Mrunal also wished Allu Arjun by jotting down, "Wishing @alluarjun Sir, a very happy birthday! You truly are an inspiration. The first look of Pushpa 2 looks incredible.Icon for a reason!"

People Media Factory





Happy birthday to the IconStar @alluarjun garu!



Our Producer @vishwaprasadtg garu met with him on this joyous occasion and extended his warmest wishes for the future.



Here's to another year of greatness! 🎊🎂 #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun#HBDAlluArjun#IconStar #PushpaTheRule pic.twitter.com/H8lunZ9f5p — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) April 8, 2023





TG Vishwa Prasad





Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the one and only Icon star @alluarjun garu ur dedication, passion and hard work towards your craft is truly inspirng 🔥🔥🔥Have a fabulous year ahead!!!

Looking forward to see ur wonders on big screen#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun#Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/eH1rGNQhXA — Vishwa Prasad (@vishwaprasadtg) April 8, 2023





Devi Sri Prasad





HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to My Dearest Friend/Brother ICON STAAR @alluarjun ❤️❤️🎂🎂



Keep Ruling always Bunny Boyy !!

like #Pushpa2TheRule 🤟🏻🔥



Ur Hardwork n Passion wil take U to Greater Heights always 🔥❤️#HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Mn3th3V9Mp — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 8, 2023





Rockstar DSP wished him bestie Allu Arjun by jotting down, "HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to My Dearest Friend/Brother ICON STAAR @alluarjun Keep Ruling always Bunny Boyy !! like #Pushpa2TheRule. Ur Hardwork n Passion wil take U to Greater Heights always #HBDAlluArjun".

Vyra Entertainments





Wishing the 𝑰𝒄𝒐𝒏 𝒔𝒕𝑨𝑨𝒓, who have captured the hearts of millions with his magnetic presence, Our dearest @alluarjun garu a very Happy Birthday!



May continue to rule the hearts with your mAAs charisma Bunny garu🤗#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun ❤️ pic.twitter.com/huLSBkJmCw — Vyra Entertainments (@VyraEnts) April 8, 2023





Chiranjeevi Konidela





Happy Birthday Dear Bunny @alluarjun !

Many Happy Returns!! 💐💐



Also The First Look of #Pushpa2TheRule Rocks!

All The Very Best!! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2023





Megastar wished his dear nephew Allu Arjun on this special occasion and praised Allu Arjun's transformation in the Pushpa 2 poster…

SS Thaman





Always On the HUNT 🔥

When it comes to Fashion & Passion Wishing Our Dear ICON #AA #HBDAlluArjun

Many Many More Happy Returns Dear Brother @alluarjun 🔥



Keep Flying High My Dear Brother 🏆#Pushpa2TheRule 🤙 pic.twitter.com/1X7CKC9W3o — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 8, 2023





Director Surender Reddy





Wishing Icon Star @alluarjun a Very Happy Birthday 😊. #Pushpa2 poster looks terrific..

My best wishes for the film. pic.twitter.com/1Hsd4vgJrZ — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) April 8, 2023





Director Sukumar









He shared a BTS pic from the sets of Pushpa 2 and wrote, "Wish you a very happiest birthday Bunny... I am so glad that we have come a long way together...and today you are the mighty Pushpa Raj to the world but, you'll always remain as my sweetest dear Arya. Love you @alluarjunonline".

Director Harish Shankar









Happy Birthday Allu Arjun…