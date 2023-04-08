HBD Allu Arjun: Ram Charan, Sukumar And A Few Other Tollywood Stars Wish The Stylish Star On This Special Day…
- Allu Arjun turned a year older and is celebrating his 41st birthday today!
- Sukumar, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and a few other Tollywood actors wished him through social media!
Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj is celebrating his 41st birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of the Pushpa movie dropped a jaw-dropping poster and shocked all his fans and movie buffs. With this post, the expectations on the movie raised a notch higher. Even Allu Arjun's cousin Ram Charan, best buddy and director Sukumar, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej and a few other actors wished him with special posts…
Ram Charan Tej
Ketika Sharma
Sai Dharam Tej
Along with sharing the birthday special poster of Pushpa Raj, Tej also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the never ceasing Fire of Passion, Dedication & Hardwork Bunny @alluarjun. Wishing you a Super-Duper Year ahead filled with so much love, laughter & all things that make you happy. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun".
Khushbu Sundar
She also shared a stylish poster of Arjun and wrote, "Wishing the trend setter, our fav #Bunny, a very happy birthday. May God always shower his blessings upon you with more success, happiness, and good health. Sending tons of love. @alluarjun".
Sreeleela
This young actress wished Arjun by jotting down, "Happy Birthday @alluarjun garu! Your kindness and warmth exudes in everything you do! Extremely excited for Pushpa 2 The Rule! Wishing you a great year ahead andi."
Shreyas Talpade
He shared the concept teaser of Pushpa movie and wrote, "Ab rule Pushpa ka...aur Pushpa kabhi Jhukkega nahi sala. To the Original 'Fire' @alluarjun ji….here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday brother. Hope your day and years to come are as rocking as this #Pushpa2 teaser. Fun fact: Went one day to dub for that one line in the end and the nostalgia that hit me was just amazing! What a fun experience. The ride just got bigger. #Pushpa2TheRule".
Venkatesh Daggubati
Teja Sajja
He also shared the Pushpa poster and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one & only @alluarjun garu. May you continue giving us blinders and ruling our hearts. Wishing you a year full of love, health & happiness bunny anna #HBDAlluArjun garu".
Rashmika Mandanna
Our dear Srivalli wished her Pushpa Raj by sharing a beautiful pic… She also wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele Sending you lots of love sir".
Ashok Galla
Prime Show Entertainment
Allu Entertainment
Nikhil
Mrunal Thakur
Sita Ramam fame Mrunal also wished Allu Arjun by jotting down, "Wishing @alluarjun Sir, a very happy birthday! You truly are an inspiration. The first look of Pushpa 2 looks incredible.Icon for a reason!"
People Media Factory
TG Vishwa Prasad
Devi Sri Prasad
Rockstar DSP wished him bestie Allu Arjun by jotting down, "HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to My Dearest Friend/Brother ICON STAAR @alluarjun Keep Ruling always Bunny Boyy !! like #Pushpa2TheRule. Ur Hardwork n Passion wil take U to Greater Heights always #HBDAlluArjun".
Vyra Entertainments
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Megastar wished his dear nephew Allu Arjun on this special occasion and praised Allu Arjun's transformation in the Pushpa 2 poster…
SS Thaman
Director Surender Reddy
Director Sukumar
He shared a BTS pic from the sets of Pushpa 2 and wrote, "Wish you a very happiest birthday Bunny... I am so glad that we have come a long way together...and today you are the mighty Pushpa Raj to the world but, you'll always remain as my sweetest dear Arya. Love you @alluarjunonline".
Director Harish Shankar
Happy Birthday Allu Arjun…