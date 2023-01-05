HBD Deepika Padukone: Shah Rukh Khan Shares A New Poster From Pathaan On This Special Occasion…

Bollywood's glam doll Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday today and turned a year older. At present, she is busy with a handful of movies and is ready to entertain her fans and movie buffs with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie. On this special occasion, SRK shared a new poster of Deepika from the movie and wished her with a special Twitter post.



To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love... pic.twitter.com/OVq1RWmMC5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2023

Deepika looked terrific in the poster and is seen holding a gun and having some scars on her face. Well, the trailer of this most-awaited movie will be out on 10th January, 2023. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this new yesterday through his Twitter page.

Along with sharing Shah Rukh's poster, he also wrote, "#PathaanTrailer on 10 Jan 2023… #Pathaan [NO title change] arrives in *cinemas* on 25 Jan 2023 [#RepublicDay weekend] in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu."

Even the makers shared the new poster of Deepika and wrote, "She can do it all! Here's presenting the fierce, action avatar of @deepikapadukone from #Pathaan on her birthday! Have a super one DP! Lots of wishes from us to you… #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

John Abraham who is essaying a prominent role in this movie also wished Deepika by jotting down, "She is a fierce force of nature! Happy birthday, @deepikapadukone! have a super year ahead! #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #SiddharthAnand @yrf".

Going with the earlier released teaser of Pathaan, it showcased how SRK is first captured and being tortured during his first mission. But he escapes and is back with a bang holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.