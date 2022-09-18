HBD Narendra Modi Ji: Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi And A Few Others Wish The Prime Minister Through Social Media
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today!
- Mohanlal, Mammotty, Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan and a few others wished him through social media on this special occasion!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is celebrating his 72nd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, cleanliness drives, blood donation camps and a few other events took place in the country. Well, the day turned into a more special one as eight cheetas are released in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh from Namibia. Even a few Bollywood, Tollywood and other South film industry stars wished the Prime Minister through social media…
Arjun Rampal
Varun Dhawan
Anupam Kher
He shared a special video and wished him by jotting down, "माँ मोदी जी को जन्मदिन पर बधाई देना चाहती थीं।सो भाई @RajuKher1 ने विडीओ बनाया।दुलारी का कहना है कि मोदी जी को हज़ारों माँओं का आशीर्वाद है।और माँ को वो हमसे भी ज़्यादा अच्छे लगते है। उनकी ये दुआयें दिल से निकलती है। @narendramodi जी! करोड़ों माँओं का आशीर्वाद आप पर हमेशा रहें!"
Sanjay Dutt
He also shared a pic with Modi ji and wrote, "Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership! Happy birthday @narendramodi ji."
Anil Kapoor
He shared a couple of pics with Modi ji and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi".
Chiranjeevi Konidela
He also wished by jotting down, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji , Wishing you good health and strength to serve our country for a long long time! Happy Birthday! 💐 🙏 Many Many Happy Returns!"
Vishnu Manchu
He also shared a pic and wrote, "Many Happy returns of the day to one of the greatest leaders of our time. Praying for the health, strength & happiness to my Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. #HBDModiJi".
Akshay Kumar
He also shared a pic with Prime Minister and wrote, "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead."
Ajay Devgn
Mohanlal
He also shared a pic of Modi ji and wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes and much love to our Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. May you have a blessed year filled with good health, happiness, and more success. @PMOIndia".
Karan Johar
Sudheer Babu
Pooja Hegde
She also wished by jotting down, "Happy Birthday to our PM Narendra Modi ji @narendramodi May u continue to enjoy great health and make a difference in each and everyone of our lives. #HappyBdayModiji".
Mammootty
SS Thaman
Shah Rukh Khan
Happy Birthday Prime Minister Modi ji…