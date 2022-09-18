HBD Narendra Modi Ji: Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi And A Few Others Wish The Prime Minister Through Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is celebrating his 72nd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, cleanliness drives, blood donation camps and a few other events took place in the country. Well, the day turned into a more special one as eight cheetas are released in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh from Namibia. Even a few Bollywood, Tollywood and other South film industry stars wished the Prime Minister through social media…



Arjun Rampal

Happy birthday Dear Modi ji, you make India and all of us very proud. Wish you best health and happiness always. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #HappyBdayModiji — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 17, 2022

Varun Dhawan



Happy birthday to our honourable prime minister @PMOIndia shri @narendramodi. Here's wishing you great health, peace and strength sir. Hari om — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 17, 2022

Anupam Kher



He shared a special video and wished him by jotting down, "माँ मोदी जी को जन्मदिन पर बधाई देना चाहती थीं।सो भाई @RajuKher1 ने विडीओ बनाया।दुलारी का कहना है कि मोदी जी को हज़ारों माँओं का आशीर्वाद है।और माँ को वो हमसे भी ज़्यादा अच्छे लगते है। उनकी ये दुआयें दिल से निकलती है। @narendramodi जी! करोड़ों माँओं का आशीर्वाद आप पर हमेशा रहें!"



Sanjay Dutt

Today marks a historic day for 🇮🇳 as it welcomes the majestic presence of the world's fastest land animal! Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji and the Government of India. #CheetahIsBack #KunoNationalPark #IndiaWelcomesCheetah — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2022

He also shared a pic with Modi ji and wrote, "Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership! Happy birthday @narendramodi ji."



Anil Kapoor

A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! 🙏 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/8Mp2BJxsUu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2022

He shared a couple of pics with Modi ji and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi".



Chiranjeevi Konidela

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji , Wishing you good health and strength to serve our country for a long long time! Happy Birthday! 💐 🙏 Many Many Happy Returns! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 17, 2022

He also wished by jotting down, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji , Wishing you good health and strength to serve our country for a long long time! Happy Birthday! 💐 🙏 Many Many Happy Returns!"



Vishnu Manchu

Many Happy returns of the day to one of the greatest leaders of our time. Praying for the health, strength & happiness to my Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. #HBDModiJi pic.twitter.com/UbguStDyKH — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 17, 2022

He also shared a pic and wrote, "Many Happy returns of the day to one of the greatest leaders of our time. Praying for the health, strength & happiness to my Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. #HBDModiJi".



Akshay Kumar

Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0Ic7JmoZ3K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2022

He also shared a pic with Prime Minister and wrote, "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead."



Ajay Devgn

जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाये honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi

Your leadership inspires 🇮🇳 and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir 🙏@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/8GTAUEy3XT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2022

Mohanlal



Warmest birthday wishes and much love to our Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. May you have a blessed year filled with good health, happiness, and more success. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0iHQTj8Pos — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2022

He also shared a pic of Modi ji and wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes and much love to our Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. May you have a blessed year filled with good health, happiness, and more success. @PMOIndia".



Karan Johar

To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map - happy birthday @narendramodi ji!🙏🏻 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2022

Sudheer Babu



Wishing our honourable PM @narendramodi a very happy birthday! Your vision and leadership inspires the nation. Great health and happiness to you always 🙏 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 17, 2022

Pooja Hegde



Happy Birthday to our PM Narendra Modi ji @narendramodi

May u continue to enjoy great health and make a difference in each and everyone of our lives. #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/MwwgZmTTep — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 17, 2022

She also wished by jotting down, "Happy Birthday to our PM Narendra Modi ji @narendramodi May u continue to enjoy great health and make a difference in each and everyone of our lives. #HappyBdayModiji".



Mammootty

SS Thaman



Many Many More Happy Returns To Our Dear Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji ❤️ #HBDModiJi pic.twitter.com/S1g7EhwOHh — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan



Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2022

Happy Birthday Prime Minister Modi ji…

