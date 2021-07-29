HBD Sanjay Dutt: Prashant Neel Drops A Stunning Poster Of Adheera From KGF Chapter 2

It is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's reel baddie Sanjay Dutt . Today he is celebrating his 62nd birthday and turned a year older. On this occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 has released a new poster of Adheera and surprised all his fans.



The director of this movie Prashant Neel shared the new poster on his Twitter page and showcased a completely new look of this Bollywood's ace actor… Take a look!

In this poster, Sanjay Dutt is seen in a terrific avatar holding a big sword. He sported in complete black attire wearing a war outfit and looked awesome with that cool designer black goggles. His modish hairstyle, intriguing look and dark background with all his team made the poster worth watching!

Prashant Neel also wished Sanjay Dutt jotting down, "War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me" - #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay sir."

Even Sanjay Dutt shared the same poster on his Twitter page and thanked all his fans for their wonderful wishes.

Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait!@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/zXSqJGeb6i — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 29, 2021

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is the sequel of the blockbuster movie and thus all the movie buffs have high expectations on it. It is being directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are producing this movie under the Homable Films banner.

Sanjay Dutt is all set to essay the antagonist role holding a fierce avatar while Raveena Tandon will be seen as a politician. This movie is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crores.