HBD Shankar: Ram Charan, Kamal Haasan And A Few Others Wish The Ace Filmmaker Through Social Media

Popular filmmaker Shankar needs no introduction… His movies speak more on his behalf! Today is a special day for all his fans as he is celebrating his 59th birthday today and turned a year older. Presently, he is busy with Ram Charan's RC 15 movie. On this special day, ram Charan, Kiara Ali Advani, Anirudh, Aditi Shankar and a few other film industry celebrities wished him through social media…

Ram Charan Tej

Happy Birthday @shankarshanmugh Sir..❤️ It's a great learning experience working with you… looking forward to #RC15 and the reflection of your magic in it🙏 pic.twitter.com/ylGsAlh8Zl — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 17, 2022

Aditi Shankar

Happy Bday to the man who brought cinema into my life!Pan-Indian films' Pioneer,the way you bring imagination to life on screen is just mesmerising.ThankU for inspiring me every single day @shanmughamshankar sir but bigger ThankU for always being my Appa first Love you♥️ Chinnu pic.twitter.com/bV7IT4hQ3I — Aditi Shankar (@AditiShankarofl) August 17, 2022

Anirudh Ravichander

Happy birthday my dearest @shankarshanmugh sir ❤️ Here's to the blockbusting year ahead and many more decades of inspiring and enthralling us 🤗 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) August 17, 2022

Kamal Haasan

His tweet reads, "'இந்தியன்' என்பதில் பெருமிதம் கொள்வோம்; இணைந்தே இன்னும் பல சாதனைகள் செய்வோம்! பிரமாண்ட திரைப்படங்களால் இந்தியாவையே திரும்பிப் பார்க்கச் செய்த இயக்குனர் @shankarshanmugh அவர்களுக்கு இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள்.

(Let's be proud to be 'Indian'; Let's achieve more together! Happy birthday to the director @shankarshanmugh who made India look back with great movies.)

Happy Birthday director Shankar… Do entertain us with your amazing movies and great visual wonders!