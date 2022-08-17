HBD Shankar: Ram Charan, Kamal Haasan And A Few Others Wish The Ace Filmmaker Through Social Media
- Filmmaker Shankar is celebrating his 59th birthday today!
- Kamal Haasan wished him with a special post and confirmed that their Indian 2 is on the right track!
Popular filmmaker Shankar needs no introduction… His movies speak more on his behalf! Today is a special day for all his fans as he is celebrating his 59th birthday today and turned a year older. Presently, he is busy with Ram Charan's RC 15 movie. On this special day, ram Charan, Kiara Ali Advani, Anirudh, Aditi Shankar and a few other film industry celebrities wished him through social media…
Ram Charan Tej
He shared a pic of filmmaker Shankar and wrote, "Happy Birthday @shankarshanmugh Sir… It's a great learning experience working with you… looking forward to #RC15 and the reflection of your magic in it".
Aditi Shankar
She shared a beautiful pic with her dear father and wished him by jotting down, "Happy Bday to the man who brought cinema into my life!Pan-Indian films' Pioneer,the way you bring imagination to life on screen is just mesmerising.ThankU for inspiring me every single day @shanmughamshankar sir but bigger ThankU for always being my Appa first Love you Chinnu".
Kamal Haasan
His tweet reads, "'இந்தியன்' என்பதில் பெருமிதம் கொள்வோம்; இணைந்தே இன்னும் பல சாதனைகள் செய்வோம்! பிரமாண்ட திரைப்படங்களால் இந்தியாவையே திரும்பிப் பார்க்கச் செய்த இயக்குனர் @shankarshanmugh அவர்களுக்கு இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள்.
(Let's be proud to be 'Indian'; Let's achieve more together! Happy birthday to the director @shankarshanmugh who made India look back with great movies.)
Happy Birthday director Shankar… Do entertain us with your amazing movies and great visual wonders!