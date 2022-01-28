HBD Shruti Haasan: The 'Salaar' Beauty Is Introduced As 'Aadya' From The Movie

Today is a special day for all the fans of South Indian glam doll Shruti Haasan as she is celebrating her 36th birthday and turned a year older! On this special occasion, Shruti is receiving birthday wishes from all her fans and the co-actors too. Even the makers of her upcoming movies are also treating her fans by releasing new posters from the movie. Off late, Prabhas's Salaar movie producers dropped the new poster of this ace actress and introduced her as 'Aadya' from the movie.



Salaar movie director Prashant Neel shared the new poster of Shruti Hassan and also wished her on this special day… Take a look!

Shruti is introduced as 'Aadya' and looked in an intense appeal. She wore a brown kurta and teamed it with white legging!

Prashant Neel also wished her by jotting down, "Happy birthday @shrutihaasan. Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets ! #HBDShrutiHaasan".

Salaar movie is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. It is being distributed by UV Creations in Telugu and KRG Studios in Kannada languages. This movie also has Jagapathi Babu essaying the role 'Rajamannar', Madhu Guruswamy and Eswari Rao in the prominent roles. Being a Pan-Indian movie, Salaar is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages too. It has Bhuvan Gowda as the cinematographer while Ravi Basur is composing the music.

This movie will get released on 14th April, 2022 across worldwide theatres…

Apart from these movies, Shruti is also will be seen in Laabam and Nandamuri Balakrishna's 107th movie which is being directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!!!