HCA Awards 2023: RRR Wins Its First Award In The 'Best Stunts' Category

It's a great day for Indian cinema as RRR already bagged its first award at the prestigious 'Hollywood Critics Association 2023 Awards' in the 'Best Stunts' category.

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "And the HCA Award for Best Stunts goes to… RRR #RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestStunts".

Even the makers thanked them by jotting down, "Yay!! Thank you @HCAcritics #RRRMovie".

Well, SS Rajamouli graced the stage and received the prestigious award… His winning speech is also amazing as he thanked everyone who were part of this movie and made their efforts for this big win… "A big thanks to HCA members who thought RRR for best stunts. I thank my choreographer Solomon who put in lots and lots of efforts, Joji who helped in some of the action sequences. Other stunt choreographers who worked hard and came to India and helped in making the scenes come perfectly by changing their working style. And I need to thank the wonderful actors NTR and Ram Charan. In the innumerable action shots, the whole film, I can hardly think we used two or three times body doubles. They are wonderful guys. It's the combined effort of the whole team. I thank the whole team. It took 235 days to shoot the movie. Thank you guys. Hope we have this award to wings to fly. Finally, Mera Bharat Mahan Jai Hind!"

Congratulations RRR team…