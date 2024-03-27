Live
HELLO BABY movie Promotional Song Launched by Hero Naveen Chandra
SKML Motion Pictures proudly presents the launch of the promotional song for "HELLO BABY," featuring hero Naveen Chandra.
SKML Motion Pictures proudly presents the launch of the promotional song for "HELLO BABY," featuring hero Naveen Chandra. The song, performed by Sai Charan and penned by Rajesh Lokanadham, kicks off with an invitation: "Hello, boys, let's party!"
Hero Naveen Chandra expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting "HELLO BABY" as India's pioneering hacking movie with a solo character. He commended the concept of the film and extended his appreciation to producer Kandregula Adhinanayana and director Ram Gopal Ratnam for their dedication and hard work. Naveen Chandra eagerly anticipates the warm reception of the film by cinema enthusiasts.
Producer Kandregula Adhinanayana shared updates on the film's progress, confirming the completion of the censor process. "HELLO BABY" is set to grace screens in April. Adhinanayana credited the song's choreography to Mahesh and acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the talented team including music director Sukumar Pammi, editor Sai Ram Tatipalli, and cinematographer Ramana K. Naidu. Additionally, he praised Kavya Keerthi's remarkable performance, emphasizing her stellar contribution to the film.
With high hopes, Adhinanayana looks forward to the audience's embrace of innovative storytelling in cinema.